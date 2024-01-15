London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - In December 2023, Your Bourse, a trade execution technology provider, reported a new record in monthly trading volume - $1.08 trillion. A strong company performance led to a significant increase in both clients and their trading volume via the Your Bourse platform.



Your Bourse surpassed the monthly trading volume of $1 Trillion in December 2023



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/194064_84732555640af9cb_001full.jpg

Your Bourse experienced a year of dynamic expansion and notable accomplishments in 2023. By providing its exceptional Matching Engine, Bridge Solutions, liquidity aggregation, and FIX server for liquidity distribution, the company showed unprecedented trading volume results.

The average daily trading volume (ADV) was at the $35 billion level in the last month of the year.

The month's peak daily trading volume was recorded on December 29th, reaching a turnover of $165 billion.

TOP-5 trading instruments with the highest share were XAUUSD, EURUSD, US30, NAS100, and GBPUSD.

Out of the total, trading in the Gold instrument XAUUSD represented 23 percent, amounting to $250 billion of the total trading volume. This marked the peak of activity for this instrument in 2023.

In December, EURUSD turnover was in second place and accounted for 15% ($163 billion) of the total volume.

The US30 index, or the DJ30 derivative contract, came in third with a 6% share ($65 billion) of the monthly volume.





Matching Engine, the flagship Your Bourse's solution, delivers order execution with ultra-low latency: just two microseconds order processing time and handling an impressive 500,000 orders per second on a single CPU). The Matching Engine is asset class agnostic, ensuring flexibility and broad applicability for various trading instruments providing trading institutions with unprecedented reliability and security. In December, there was a 7% increase in the number of Matching Engine installations.

The access to a broad spectrum of liquidity providers via Your Bourse platform makes brokers' performance more sustainable and profitable.

There are more than 100 liquidity providers connected to the Your Bourse infrastructure.

About Your Bourse

Your Bourse offers software solutions for the retail and institutional MT4/MT5 brokers. Including: MT5 gateway & MT4 bridge, multi-asset liquidity aggregation, risk management, client profiling, real-time and historical reporting, MT4/MT5 hosting in all Equinix data centers with 99.999% SLA, plugins for MT4 & MT5 and FIX API connections for the B2B clients.

PR Your Bourse

pr@yourbourse.com

Co-CEO & CRO, Elina Pedersen

