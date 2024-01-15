Loopio Expands Executive Team With the Addition of Michael Wasyluka as Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned technology executive joins Loopio to support the company with market expansion and growth acceleration

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2024 / Loopio, the leading response management software company, is proud to announce the addition of Michael Wasyluka as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A Go-to-Market (GTM) expert with over 25 years of sales, marketing, and operations experience, Michael is set to help guide Loopio into a new era of growth and innovation.

Michael Wasyluka

Loopio expands its Executive Team with the addition of Michael Wasyluka as Chief Revenue Officer

Michael brings a wealth of experience to Loopio and steps into his new role with a proven track record in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industry. A people-first and systems-focused leader, Michael most recently served as the CRO of Amperity, a Customer Data Platform that helps Enterprise organizations use data to better serve their customers. Before Amperity, Michael was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and CRO at Cheetah Digital where his responsibilities included driving growth, client retention, and services engagement across the global business, and the CEO at Simply Measured, leading the team through an acquisition by Sprout Social.

"We are thrilled to have Michael join our executive leadership team," says Zak Hemraj, CEO and Co-Founder of Loopio. "Michael's breadth of leadership experience and deep knowledge of scaling SaaS businesses will be a critical asset as we lay the foundation for our next stage of growth and broaden our market presence."

"I'm excited to join Loopio at this pivotal time in its journey and work alongside such an incredible team of professionals who are passionate about transforming the response management industry," says Michael. "I was drawn to Loopio's core values and employee-first culture, and I'm eager to jump in and contribute to the company's future success."

In his role as CRO, Michael will be responsible for Loopio's GTM strategy and execution and will oversee the Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Partnerships departments.

About Loopio Inc.

Loopio's response management platform helps companies streamline their response process for RFPs, DDQs, security questionnaires, and any questions throughout the sales cycle. Currently serving over 1,500 companies globally at world-leading organizations, Loopio enables sales and proposal teams to respond faster, improve response accuracy, and win more business.

Founded in 2014, Loopio is one of Canada's fastest-growing technology scale-ups. It has been listed as one of the fastest-growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list for four consecutive years, and it has consistently been named one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers. In 2021, Loopio raised a $200M strategic investment from Sumeru Equity Partners to fuel its next stage of growth.

Contact Information:

Sara Stratton

Senior Brand Communications Manager

sara.stratton@loopio.com

SOURCE: Loopio

View the original press release on newswire.com.