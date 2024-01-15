Leviton Acquires PRISM DCS

The acquisition adds network rack, data and server cabinets to Leviton's system offering for enterprise and data centre customers

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced that it acquired PRISM Data Centre Solutions (DCS) Limited, a leading manufacturer of network enclosures. Established in 1996, UK based PRISM DCS provides an unrivalled, service focused offering including consultation, design, manufacture and installation of 19" cabinets, hot and cold aisle containment, security caging to communications network and data centre applications.

The acquisition reinforces an already strong value proposition that Leviton's Network Solutions business delivers for its commercial and data centre customers. Leviton designs and manufactures complete end to end copper and fibre structured cabling systems globally. Now, the company adds high-quality network rack, data and server cabinets to the total offering.

"As a global leader, we are committed to adding as much value as possible for our customers, and we are excited to add the team at PRISM DCS and their capabilities to Leviton," said Ross Goldman, executive vice president and general manager, Leviton Network Solutions. "PRISM DCS will continue as a separate entity, reporting into Leviton Network Solutions through our EMEA group headed by Ian Wilkie. There are no changes for customer ordering."

"This is a fantastic day for PRISM DCS, and everybody involved with the business," said Oliver Reynolds, who will continue to lead PRISM DCS as managing director. "Joining Leviton provides an unparalleled opportunity to improve the value we offer to our existing and new customers. Being part of a financially strong, global organization will only accelerate our growth and expansion across EMEA and further afield. Our award-winning solutions and services will fit perfectly into Leviton's already impressive portfolio."

Leviton Network Solutions EMEA managing director Ian Wilkie adds, "PRISM DCS is the latest acquisition made by Leviton in the past few years and is another example of the company's ambitions for the Network Solutions business."

For more information on PRISM DCS, please visit the website https://www.prismdcs.co.uk/.

About Leviton Network Solutions

Leviton Network Solutions is a single-source global manufacturer of copper and fiber cabling systems. Leviton solutions are used in data centers, businesses, schools, hospitals, government facilities and commercial mixed-use markets around the world. All Leviton products are engineered to exacting standards, offer industry-leading performance and are backed by the industry's best service and support. IT management, builders, contractors, and other industry professionals consistently rank Leviton products as the most preferred brand in the industry. We can expand your network possibilities. Learn more at leviton.com/ns or twitter.com/LevitonNS. European customers can visit leviton.com/ns/emea or twitter.com/LevitonNS_EU.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

