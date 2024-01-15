GreenBiz 24: The Premier Event for Sustainable Business Leaders, Uniting Visionaries in Phoenix, Arizona

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2024 / GreenBiz 24 - the premier conference for sustainable business leaders seeking hands-on, tangible solutions - is taking place February 12-14, 2024 in Phoenix, AZ. Join this growing community to recharge and learn what's next in decarbonization, biodiversity, supply chains, strategic communications and much more - so you can continue to accelerate your impact and your career.

As companies continue to set increasingly ambitious decarbonization targets in an unpredictable social, regulatory and economic climate. The stakes are higher than ever, and more than ever, sustainability professionals need to create meaningful connections with an unparalleled community to offer fresh perspectives and insights.

Dylan Siegler, Senior Vice President of Sustainability at GreenBiz Group, emphasizes that "GreenBiz is your annual reminder that we have the numbers, the might, the tools, and the mass market support to address the existential crisis we're facing. It's a thrill to bring together the change makers in business who are solving wicked, systemic problems, and to create the means for them to learn from each other's approaches."

This year's program introduces a new perspective through seven program tracks - offering breakouts, roundtable discussions and keynote sessions focused on decarbonization, finance and ESG, regenerative nature, leading change and more. The program focuses on future-oriented content with cross-cutting themes of social impact, justice and DE&I.

GreenBiz 24 participants will gain access to unparalleled networking opportunities with more than 2,500 professionals, organized by topics to facilitate deeper, more meaningful connections with fellow sustainability trailblazers. GreenBiz 24 is not just an event - it is a platform to ignite collaboration and innovation, paving the way for a more just and sustainable future.

