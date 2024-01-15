Anzeige
15.01.2024 | 14:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of bond loan issued by Stadshypotek AB on STO Mortgage Bonds (18/24)

Correction regarding wrong interest rate or spread in attached file. The
attached file has been updated with the correct value. 

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Stadshypotek
AB with effect from 2024-01-15. Last day of trading is set to 2028-03-27. The
instrument will be listed on STO Mortgage Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1188874
