Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - Resolute Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RRL) ("Resolute" or the "Company") announces today that it has accepted the resignations of independent directors Curt Labelle and Chris Wolfenberg from the Board of Directors of the Company. The board would like to thank Mr. Labelle and Mr. Wolfenberg for their service and wishes them all the best in the future.

The board is actively engaged in identifying and evaluating alternatives with respect to the appointment of new independent directors to fill the vacancies left by Mr. Labelle and Mr. Wolfenberg's departure, and will provide an update in the coming weeks.

About Resolute Resources Ltd.

Resolute is an energy corporation trading on the TSXV under the symbol RRL. Resolute has projects in Northwest Alberta, where it is exploring shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs that can be exploited with Multi-Lateral Open Hole wells. Resolute has accumulated just under 35,000 acres in its GFD light oil project in Northwest Alberta. Resolute is pursuing projects that are high in environmental social and governance metrics, that result in lower emission oil and low water use due to no hydraulic fracturing, but that provide high economic returns.

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Lindsay

CEO & Director

Phone: 587-585-5421

Email: resolute@resoluteresourcesltd.com

