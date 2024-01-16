Blacklane - Perfect weather, a room with a view and beating the queues are among top 5 must-haves for Brits on a ski holiday

Ski holidays voted second (25 per cent) most stressful holiday to plan after adventure holidays (29 per cent)

Over 90 per cent of British skiers say it's important their ski holiday starts with stress-free travel, according to a new study by global premium chauffeur service Blacklane

Blacklane offers 33 City-to-Slopes routes globally, including eight in Switzerland, six in France and six in Germany

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New research reveals the perfect recipe for a ski holiday, with over half (52 per cent) of the British skiers surveyed voting for perfect powder conditions as the number one must have. In second place, over one third (39 per cent) also said they need a room with a view. Minimal queues at restaurants and lifts came in third (38 per cent), with stress-free travel coming fourth (33 per cent) and peace and quiet away from noisy crowds in fifth place (30 per cent).

The research into Brits' skiing do's and don'ts was commissioned by premium global chauffeur service Blacklane . Getting to the slopes can be a hassle which is exactly why the premium chauffeur service has launched 33 City-to-Slopes routes globally, including eight routes in Switzerland from Geneva and Zurich, six in France from Lyon, and six in Germany from Munich, allowing people to travel stress-free this ski season.

As well as the perfect ski holiday, Brits shared their biggest bugbears for taking to the slopes, with big queues and waiting around in the cold as the most stressful aspect (35 per cent) when heading on a winter getaway, followed by noisy and disruptive groups (28 per cent) and the amount of heavy luggage needed to bring along with you (19 per cent).

Skiers want to be as close as possible to the action, with 60 per cent requesting to be within 15 minutes of the slopes, and 11 minutes shown to be precisely the perfect distance away. Unsurprisingly, people also want to beat the queues with 38 per cent admitting their perfect ski trip involves waiting no more than 10 minutes for a ski lift.

More than 9 in 10 (91 per cent) said that stress-free travel is important to ensure their holiday gets off to a great start. A quarter of Brits (25 per cent) say smooth, convenient travel is the number one factor they are most willing to spend extra budget on, over proximity to their ski location and views off the slopes. A further one in three (34 per cent) would avoid group transfers altogether to get away from loud and disruptive passengers.

In fact, a bit of peace and quiet is a big win for Brits when booking a winter holiday, with 86 per cent admitting that the worry of large groups would put them off skiing during peak season. Other skiing turn-offs include travelling with a lot of luggage (72 per cent), the hassle and delays of vehicle or air travel in the snow (14 per cent).

When it comes to holiday booking, Brits are willing to splash out a little more for the best experience with 35 per cent admitting they are willing to spend more to maximise comfort. This includes ensuring safe and easy travel, with 43 per cent attracted towards a private car transfer when rushing to the slopes.

Although there are a lot of great perks to jetting off to the winter snow, when asked which holiday people found the most stressful to plan for, skiing came in second (25 per cent) after booking adventure holidays (29 per cent).

Dr. Jens Wohltorf , CEO and Founder at Blacklane, said: "Skiing holidays shouldn't have to be stressful - it's a great time to relax and one of the most magical holidays you can go on. From the research, it's clear that skiers want a quick ride from their car transfers (46 per cent) and are keen to use it to avoid loud or disruptive groups (43 per cent). Introducing our City-to-Slopes routes means that skiers and winter holiday-makers can make the most of their holidays in style, arriving at their destination safely and on time thanks to our trained professional chauffeurs. We are committed to providing top-tier transportation solutions to our global clientele."

Blacklane prides themselves on offering the best service. Vehicles come winter-ready with snow tires and chains, ensuring warmth and comfort throughout the journey, in addition to amenities such as choice of music and Wi-Fi.

You can select the right car for your journey, from an SUV to fit your ski and snowboarding equipment in, to our Business or First Class vehicles - whatever you need to make your journey to the winter wonderland with peace of mind.

For more information on Blacklane's City-to-Slopes service, including route details and booking information, as well as data from the research, please visit https://blog.blacklane.com/travel/how-to-make-the-most-of-your-ski-trip/

Five Must-Haves For a Perfect Ski Holiday, according to British skiers:

Fresh snow (52 per cent) Having a view from your chalet or hotel (39 per cent) Minimal queues at restaurants and ski lifts (38 per cent) Stress-free travel (33 per cent) Peace and quiet away from noisy crowds (30 per cent)

Top Five Travel Aspects Brits are Most Willing to Invest in:

Comfort (36 per cent) Safety (20 per cent) Peace of mind (17 per cent) Ease (14 per cent) Luxury (8 per cent)

The survey of 500 British adults who would go on a ski holiday was conducted by OnePoll on 21st - 22nd December 2023

