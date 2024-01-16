Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) ("iMining"), a leading publicly listed technology company, is thrilled to announce that its subsidiary, AiMining Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "AiMining"), will participate in AI House Davos.

AI House Davos, taking place in parallel to the World Economic Forum 2024, is bringing together policymakers, academics, and industry leaders to discuss artificial intelligence's potential and tackle the challenges it presents. As global awareness of this new technology grows, there's a pressing need for dialogue to pose questions and offer solutions.

AI House Davos, perfectly positioned in the heart of the Davos promenade, offers seamless access to all the key events in Davos.

Senior management of AiMining Technologies, will participate in several panels and roundtable discussions, including Unleashing the Power of LLMs in the Enterprise and Transforming Healthcare with AI.

"AI House Davos is a vital platform for engaging in critical dialogues that shape the future of AI. As AI continues to transform industries, it's essential to gather and explore opportunities to collaborate and build responsible and trusted AI systems." said Khurram Shroff, Chairman and CEO of iMining Technologies. "We're proud to contribute to this conversation by participating in AI House Davos."

iMining Technologies, a global leader in exponential technologies, particularly AI, is dedicated to exploring collaborative opportunities within the flourishing MENA region. The company's presence at AI House Davos underscores its commitment to furthering the AI conversation and fostering innovation in the space.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company which together with its subsidiaries acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company's industry specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serves private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AiMining Technologies Inc.

AiMining Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of iMining Technologies Inc., is a start-up that stands at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation. Comprising a dedicated applied research lab focused on collaboration with esteemed institutions and a commercialization program geared towards market engagement, AiMining seamlessly integrates into iMining's technology portfolio and is committed to advancing responsible AI development.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Khurram Shroff"

Khurram Shroff, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

iMining Corporate Offices:

Saleem Moosa, CFO and Director

Email: investor@imining.com

Telephone: 1-604-602-4935

Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194322

SOURCE: iMining Technologies Inc.