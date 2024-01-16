

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Snapping the six-session long record rally, the Japanese stock market is significantly lower on Tuesday, with the Nikkei 225 falling below the 35,700 mark, following the broadly negative cues from European markets overnight, with losses across most sectors led by financial and technology stocks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 234.05 points or 0.65 percent at 35,667.74, after hitting a low of 35,587.53 earlier. Japanese shares ended significantly higher on Monday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is down almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is edging down 0.4 percent and Toyota is edging down 0.5 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are losing almost 2 percent each, while Screen Holdings is declining almost 1 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing almost 2 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining almost 1 percent and Mizuho Financial is down more than 1 percent.



The major exporters are mostly lower. Panasonic is losing almost 2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 2 percent, while Sony and Canon are down almost 1 percent each.



Among the other major losers, Toppan Holdings and Dai Nippon Printing are losing almost 4 percent each, while Dowa Holdings, NEXON and Yamato Holdings are declining almost 3 percent each.



Conversely, Aeon is gaining almost 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 145 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, the markets were closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday after closing mixed on Friday.



Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended lower by 0.39 percent, Germany's DAX drifted down 0.49 percent and France's CAC 40 lost 0.72 percent.



