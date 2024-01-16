

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 7-week low of 1.6517 against the euro and a 6-day low of 96.59 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6434 and 97.06, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to nearly a 5-week low of 0.6611 and nearly a 2-week low of 0.8905 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6660 and 0.8941, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.0726 against the NZ dollar, from Monday's closing value of 1.0740.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.67 against the euro, 94.00 against the yen, 0.64 against the greenback, 0.87 against the loonie and 1.06 against the kiwi.



