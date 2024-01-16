HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output declined for the fourth straight month in November, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.
Output of the national economy fell a working-day-adjusted 0.7 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 1.4 percent drop in October, which was revised from a 0.8 percent decrease estimated initially.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, output rebounded 0.2 percent in November versus a 0.9 percent decline in the previous month.
Among sectors, primary sector production declined by around 1.0 percent from last year. Similarly, the secondary and tertiary sectors also shrank by 1.0 percent.
