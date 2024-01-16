

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output declined for the fourth straight month in November, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



Output of the national economy fell a working-day-adjusted 0.7 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 1.4 percent drop in October, which was revised from a 0.8 percent decrease estimated initially.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, output rebounded 0.2 percent in November versus a 0.9 percent decline in the previous month.



Among sectors, primary sector production declined by around 1.0 percent from last year. Similarly, the secondary and tertiary sectors also shrank by 1.0 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken