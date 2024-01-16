MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) said that operations at Saraji Mine in eastern Australia has been suspended following the death of a contractor employee in a vehicle incident at the mine.
'We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of our team who worked for one of our contracting partners was fatally injured following a vehicle incident at Saraji mine yesterday afternoon,' the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
BHP stated that emergency services responded to the scene and Resources Safety & Health Queensland was notified. It is working closely with the Mines Inspectorate and relevant authorities.
