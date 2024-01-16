

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK) reported Tuesday a significant growth in order intake in the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023.



For the fourth quarter, order intake was 420 wind turbines with a total output of 2.5 gigawatts or GW, an increase of almost 30 percent from last year's 386 wind turbines with a total output of 1.9 GW.



The average sales price in euros per megawatt of capacity or ASP was 0.84 million euros/MW compared to 0.89 million euros/MW.



In the final quarter, 92 percent, and therefore the largest share, of the orders was attributable to Europe and 8 percent to the Rest of the world region. The largest individual markets of the twelve countries were Germany, Sweden and Spain.



In the full year, order intake increased 16 percent to a total of 7.4 GW with 1,270 wind turbines, from previous year's 6.3 GW with 1,235 wind turbines.



Overall, Nordex received orders from 23 countries in 2023 with an ASP of 0.84 million euros/MW. With 19 countries, Europe accounted for 86 percent of total order intake.



Jose Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group, said, 'As expected, we booked high amount of orders near the end of the year. ... Our product portfolio is proving to be competitive with stable prices. The large number of small projects with a high rated output - particularly in Germany - has made itself clearly felt.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken