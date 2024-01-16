Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16

16 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 15/01/2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 45,711 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 485.00p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 481.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 483.34p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,128,906 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,128,906. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,084,991 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £5,066,701.99.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 483.39p 35,422 Chi-X (CHIX) 483.22p 5,103 BATE (BATE) 483.15p 2,937 Aquis (AQXE) 482.99p 1,373 Turquoise (TRQX) 483.18p 876

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 118 481.40 08:04:37 00385325703TRLO0.1.1 XLON 220 482.80 08:19:32 00385327222TRLO0.1.1 XLON 50 482.80 08:19:32 00385327223TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 483.60 08:22:33 00385327555TRLO0.1.1 BATE 130 483.20 08:22:34 00385327556TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 78 483.20 08:22:34 00385327557TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 422 485.00 08:26:36 00385328141TRLO0.1.1 XLON 498 484.00 08:30:32 00385328721TRLO0.1.1 XLON 35 484.20 08:35:59 00385329550TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 271 484.20 08:35:59 00385329551TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 23 484.00 08:35:59 00385329552TRLO0.1.1 BATE 15 484.00 08:35:59 00385329554TRLO0.1.1 XLON 312 484.00 08:35:59 00385329553TRLO0.1.1 XLON 11 484.00 08:35:59 00385329555TRLO0.1.1 XLON 8 484.00 08:35:59 00385329556TRLO0.1.1 XLON 106 484.00 08:35:59 00385329557TRLO0.1.1 XLON 130 484.00 08:35:59 00385329558TRLO0.1.1 XLON 9 483.80 08:36:05 00385329584TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 6 483.80 08:36:05 00385329585TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 91 483.80 08:36:05 00385329586TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 322 481.60 08:43:32 00385330201TRLO0.1.1 XLON 27 481.60 08:55:37 00385331449TRLO0.1.1 BATE 35 481.60 08:55:37 00385331450TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 6 481.60 08:55:37 00385331452TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 42 481.60 08:55:37 00385331458TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 481.60 08:55:37 00385331457TRLO0.1.1 XLON 9 481.60 08:55:37 00385331459TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 1 481.80 09:21:50 00385334657TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 399 483.40 09:27:00 00385335205TRLO0.1.1 XLON 7 483.20 09:34:02 00385335898TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 483.40 09:50:40 00385338125TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1073 483.40 09:50:40 00385338126TRLO0.1.1 XLON 7 483.40 09:50:40 00385338127TRLO0.1.1 XLON 9 483.20 09:50:43 00385338133TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 299 483.20 09:50:43 00385338135TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 17 483.20 09:50:43 00385338134TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 483.20 09:50:43 00385338136TRLO0.1.1 BATE 23 483.20 09:50:43 00385338137TRLO0.1.1 BATE 35 483.20 09:50:43 00385338139TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 154 483.20 09:50:43 00385338138TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 6 483.20 09:50:43 00385338140TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 210 483.00 09:50:43 00385338142TRLO0.1.1 XLON 91 483.20 09:50:43 00385338141TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 11 483.20 09:50:43 00385338143TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 102 483.20 09:50:43 00385338144TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 62 483.20 09:50:43 00385338145TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 344 483.80 10:23:26 00385341626TRLO0.1.1 XLON 29 483.80 10:23:26 00385341627TRLO0.1.1 XLON 26 482.40 10:24:20 00385341762TRLO0.1.1 XLON 15 482.40 10:31:47 00385342600TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2 482.40 10:31:52 00385342609TRLO0.1.1 XLON 11 482.80 10:36:09 00385343812TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 482.80 10:36:09 00385343810TRLO0.1.1 BATE 128 482.80 10:36:09 00385343814TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 9 482.80 10:36:09 00385343816TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 12 482.80 10:36:09 00385343817TRLO0.1.1 BATE 35 482.80 10:36:09 00385343819TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 482.80 10:36:09 00385343820TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1080 482.80 10:36:09 00385343821TRLO0.1.1 XLON 6 482.80 10:36:09 00385343823TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 270 482.80 10:36:09 00385343822TRLO0.1.1 XLON 91 482.80 10:36:09 00385343824TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 891 483.20 10:40:48 00385344301TRLO0.1.1 XLON 410 483.40 10:41:02 00385344332TRLO0.1.1 XLON 159 483.40 10:41:02 00385344333TRLO0.1.1 XLON 15 483.20 10:43:48 00385344711TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 21 483.20 10:43:48 00385344712TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 348 484.00 10:55:42 00385345975TRLO0.1.1 XLON 29 484.00 11:03:53 00385346894TRLO0.1.1 XLON 164 484.00 11:03:53 00385346893TRLO0.1.1 XLON 164 484.00 11:04:58 00385347162TRLO0.1.1 XLON 114 484.00 11:04:58 00385347163TRLO0.1.1 XLON 234 483.20 11:28:44 00385349162TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 483.20 11:28:44 00385349163TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 483.20 11:28:44 00385349164TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 6 483.20 11:28:44 00385349165TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 1080 483.20 11:28:44 00385349166TRLO0.1.1 XLON 12 484.20 12:02:56 00385352135TRLO0.1.1 XLON 170 484.20 12:02:56 00385352136TRLO0.1.1 XLON 68 484.00 12:03:43 00385352233TRLO0.1.1 XLON 612 484.20 12:03:43 00385352234TRLO0.1.1 XLON 69 484.20 12:04:01 00385352273TRLO0.1.1 XLON 176 484.20 12:04:01 00385352274TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2 483.60 12:10:59 00385352932TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 483.60 12:10:59 00385352933TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 35 483.60 12:10:59 00385352935TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 23 483.60 12:10:59 00385352934TRLO0.1.1 BATE 16 483.60 12:10:59 00385352936TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 91 483.60 12:10:59 00385352938TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 104 483.60 12:10:59 00385352937TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 2013 483.60 12:10:59 00385352939TRLO0.1.1 XLON 824 483.60 12:10:59 00385352941TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 483.60 12:10:59 00385352940TRLO0.1.1 XLON 9 483.60 12:33:06 00385354699TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 88 483.60 12:33:06 00385354701TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 270 483.60 12:33:06 00385354700TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1080 483.60 12:33:06 00385354702TRLO0.1.1 XLON 6 483.60 12:33:06 00385354703TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 270 483.40 12:39:36 00385355382TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 483.60 12:39:37 00385355383TRLO0.1.1 XLON 19 483.40 12:50:09 00385356626TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 16 483.40 12:50:09 00385356627TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 483.40 12:50:09 00385356629TRLO0.1.1 XLON 540 483.40 12:50:09 00385356628TRLO0.1.1 XLON 540 483.40 12:50:09 00385356630TRLO0.1.1 XLON 11 483.00 12:50:09 00385356631TRLO0.1.1 XLON 259 483.00 12:50:09 00385356632TRLO0.1.1 XLON 273 483.60 13:15:45 00385359072TRLO0.1.1 XLON 6 483.60 13:15:45 00385359073TRLO0.1.1 XLON 188 484.40 13:22:19 00385359569TRLO0.1.1 XLON 168 484.40 13:24:47 00385359823TRLO0.1.1 XLON 440 484.40 13:24:47 00385359824TRLO0.1.1 XLON 123 484.40 13:25:32 00385359903TRLO0.1.1 XLON 168 484.40 13:25:32 00385359904TRLO0.1.1 XLON 99 484.40 13:25:32 00385359905TRLO0.1.1 XLON 113 484.40 13:25:32 00385359906TRLO0.1.1 XLON 189 484.40 13:26:10 00385359937TRLO0.1.1 XLON 98 484.40 13:26:10 00385359938TRLO0.1.1 XLON 198 484.40 13:29:04 00385360242TRLO0.1.1 XLON 118 484.40 13:29:04 00385360243TRLO0.1.1 XLON 226 484.40 13:29:04 00385360244TRLO0.1.1 XLON 188 484.40 13:29:51 00385360332TRLO0.1.1 XLON 118 484.40 13:29:51 00385360333TRLO0.1.1 XLON 195 484.40 13:35:24 00385360904TRLO0.1.1 XLON 151 484.40 13:35:24 00385360905TRLO0.1.1 XLON 181 484.40 13:35:24 00385360906TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 484.40 13:35:26 00385360908TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 39 484.40 13:37:19 00385361033TRLO0.1.1 XLON 119 484.40 13:37:19 00385361034TRLO0.1.1 XLON 62 484.40 13:37:19 00385361035TRLO0.1.1 XLON 50 484.40 13:37:19 00385361036TRLO0.1.1 XLON 10 484.40 13:37:22 00385361041TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 34 484.40 13:38:53 00385361167TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 97 484.40 13:43:56 00385361754TRLO0.1.1 XLON 164 484.40 13:43:56 00385361755TRLO0.1.1 XLON 12 484.40 13:44:02 00385361762TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 12 484.40 13:47:51 00385362095TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 118 484.40 13:50:37 00385362374TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 484.00 13:55:57 00385362919TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 145 484.00 13:55:57 00385362920TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 35 484.00 13:55:57 00385362921TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 192 484.40 13:57:18 00385363147TRLO0.1.1 XLON 239 484.40 13:57:43 00385363176TRLO0.1.1 XLON 108 483.60 14:01:04 00385363522TRLO0.1.1 BATE 130 483.60 14:01:04 00385363523TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 9 483.60 14:01:04 00385363524TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 17 483.60 14:01:04 00385363525TRLO0.1.1 BATE 162 483.60 14:01:04 00385363526TRLO0.1.1 BATE 309 483.60 14:01:04 00385363527TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 6 483.60 14:01:04 00385363529TRLO0.1.1 BATE 171 483.60 14:01:04 00385363528TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 2142 483.60 14:01:04 00385363530TRLO0.1.1 XLON 27 483.60 14:01:04 00385363532TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 270 483.60 14:01:04 00385363531TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 483.60 14:01:04 00385363533TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 483.60 14:01:04 00385363534TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 6 483.60 14:01:04 00385363535TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 46 483.60 14:01:04 00385363536TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 279 483.60 14:01:04 00385363537TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 483.20 14:02:31 00385363847TRLO0.1.1 BATE 23 483.20 14:02:31 00385363848TRLO0.1.1 BATE 60 483.20 14:25:25 00385366674TRLO0.1.1 XLON 324 483.40 14:33:54 00385368084TRLO0.1.1 XLON 4 482.60 14:34:39 00385368161TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 591 483.40 14:41:00 00385368993TRLO0.1.1 XLON 452 483.40 14:41:17 00385369061TRLO0.1.1 XLON 346 483.40 14:45:59 00385369603TRLO0.1.1 XLON 5 482.60 14:47:55 00385369918TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 41 482.60 14:47:55 00385369919TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 344 483.40 14:48:20 00385369983TRLO0.1.1 XLON 185 483.40 14:50:07 00385370315TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 482.60 14:50:13 00385370321TRLO0.1.1 BATE 219 482.60 14:50:13 00385370323TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 482.60 14:50:13 00385370322TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 482.60 14:50:13 00385370324TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 70 482.60 14:50:13 00385370325TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 23 482.60 14:50:13 00385370326TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1576 482.60 14:50:13 00385370327TRLO0.1.1 XLON 209 482.60 14:50:13 00385370328TRLO0.1.1 XLON 53 482.60 14:50:13 00385370330TRLO0.1.1 XLON 217 482.60 14:50:13 00385370329TRLO0.1.1 XLON 91 482.40 14:50:13 00385370331TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 6 482.40 14:50:13 00385370332TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 114 483.60 15:27:00 00385375418TRLO0.1.1 XLON 228 483.60 15:27:00 00385375417TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 483.40 15:27:04 00385375426TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 708 483.40 15:27:04 00385375427TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2 483.40 15:27:04 00385375428TRLO0.1.1 XLON 20 483.00 15:27:08 00385375467TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 261 483.20 15:33:29 00385376451TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 23 483.20 15:33:29 00385376452TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 483.20 15:33:29 00385376453TRLO0.1.1 BATE 64 483.20 15:33:29 00385376454TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 270 483.20 15:33:29 00385376455TRLO0.1.1 XLON 6 483.20 15:33:29 00385376456TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 12 483.20 15:33:29 00385376457TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 1080 483.20 15:33:29 00385376458TRLO0.1.1 XLON 15 483.20 15:33:29 00385376459TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 270 483.20 15:33:29 00385376460TRLO0.1.1 XLON 9 483.00 15:33:30 00385376463TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 144 483.00 15:33:30 00385376464TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 9 482.40 15:45:04 00385377745TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 20 482.40 15:45:04 00385377746TRLO0.1.1 BATE 3 482.40 15:45:04 00385377747TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 482.40 15:45:04 00385377748TRLO0.1.1 XLON 540 482.40 15:45:04 00385377749TRLO0.1.1 XLON 333 482.40 15:45:04 00385377750TRLO0.1.1 XLON 35 482.60 15:55:03 00385379070TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 83 482.60 15:55:03 00385379069TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 187 482.60 15:55:03 00385379071TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1083 482.60 15:55:03 00385379073TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 482.60 15:55:03 00385379072TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 525 482.20 16:00:49 00385380724TRLO0.1.1 XLON 219 482.20 16:00:49 00385380725TRLO0.1.1 XLON 249 482.20 16:00:49 00385380726TRLO0.1.1 XLON 21 482.20 16:00:49 00385380727TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 482.80 16:19:43 00385385119TRLO0.1.1 XLON 810 482.80 16:19:43 00385385120TRLO0.1.1 XLON 206 482.60 16:19:43 00385385121TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 64 482.60 16:19:43 00385385122TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 35 482.60 16:19:43 00385385123TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 91 482.60 16:19:43 00385385124TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 6 482.60 16:19:43 00385385125TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 130 482.40 16:20:01 00385385173TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 9 482.40 16:20:01 00385385174TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 9 482.40 16:20:01 00385385175TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 11 482.20 16:26:27 00385386828TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 124 482.80 16:28:21 00385387274TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 7 482.80 16:28:21 00385387273TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 4 482.80 16:28:21 00385387275TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 3 483.20 16:28:27 00385387296TRLO0.1.1 BATE

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02