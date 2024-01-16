Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.01.2024 | 08:06
67 Leser
Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16

16 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

15/01/2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

45,711

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

485.00p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

481.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

483.34p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,128,906 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,128,906. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,084,991 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £5,066,701.99.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

483.39p

35,422

Chi-X (CHIX)

483.22p

5,103

BATE (BATE)

483.15p

2,937

Aquis (AQXE)

482.99p

1,373

Turquoise (TRQX)

483.18p

876

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

118

481.40

08:04:37

00385325703TRLO0.1.1

XLON

220

482.80

08:19:32

00385327222TRLO0.1.1

XLON

50

482.80

08:19:32

00385327223TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

483.60

08:22:33

00385327555TRLO0.1.1

BATE

130

483.20

08:22:34

00385327556TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

78

483.20

08:22:34

00385327557TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

422

485.00

08:26:36

00385328141TRLO0.1.1

XLON

498

484.00

08:30:32

00385328721TRLO0.1.1

XLON

35

484.20

08:35:59

00385329550TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

271

484.20

08:35:59

00385329551TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

23

484.00

08:35:59

00385329552TRLO0.1.1

BATE

15

484.00

08:35:59

00385329554TRLO0.1.1

XLON

312

484.00

08:35:59

00385329553TRLO0.1.1

XLON

11

484.00

08:35:59

00385329555TRLO0.1.1

XLON

8

484.00

08:35:59

00385329556TRLO0.1.1

XLON

106

484.00

08:35:59

00385329557TRLO0.1.1

XLON

130

484.00

08:35:59

00385329558TRLO0.1.1

XLON

9

483.80

08:36:05

00385329584TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

6

483.80

08:36:05

00385329585TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

91

483.80

08:36:05

00385329586TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

322

481.60

08:43:32

00385330201TRLO0.1.1

XLON

27

481.60

08:55:37

00385331449TRLO0.1.1

BATE

35

481.60

08:55:37

00385331450TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

6

481.60

08:55:37

00385331452TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

42

481.60

08:55:37

00385331458TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

481.60

08:55:37

00385331457TRLO0.1.1

XLON

9

481.60

08:55:37

00385331459TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

1

481.80

09:21:50

00385334657TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

399

483.40

09:27:00

00385335205TRLO0.1.1

XLON

7

483.20

09:34:02

00385335898TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

483.40

09:50:40

00385338125TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1073

483.40

09:50:40

00385338126TRLO0.1.1

XLON

7

483.40

09:50:40

00385338127TRLO0.1.1

XLON

9

483.20

09:50:43

00385338133TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

299

483.20

09:50:43

00385338135TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

17

483.20

09:50:43

00385338134TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

483.20

09:50:43

00385338136TRLO0.1.1

BATE

23

483.20

09:50:43

00385338137TRLO0.1.1

BATE

35

483.20

09:50:43

00385338139TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

154

483.20

09:50:43

00385338138TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

6

483.20

09:50:43

00385338140TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

210

483.00

09:50:43

00385338142TRLO0.1.1

XLON

91

483.20

09:50:43

00385338141TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

11

483.20

09:50:43

00385338143TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

102

483.20

09:50:43

00385338144TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

62

483.20

09:50:43

00385338145TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

344

483.80

10:23:26

00385341626TRLO0.1.1

XLON

29

483.80

10:23:26

00385341627TRLO0.1.1

XLON

26

482.40

10:24:20

00385341762TRLO0.1.1

XLON

15

482.40

10:31:47

00385342600TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2

482.40

10:31:52

00385342609TRLO0.1.1

XLON

11

482.80

10:36:09

00385343812TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

482.80

10:36:09

00385343810TRLO0.1.1

BATE

128

482.80

10:36:09

00385343814TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

9

482.80

10:36:09

00385343816TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

12

482.80

10:36:09

00385343817TRLO0.1.1

BATE

35

482.80

10:36:09

00385343819TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

482.80

10:36:09

00385343820TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1080

482.80

10:36:09

00385343821TRLO0.1.1

XLON

6

482.80

10:36:09

00385343823TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

270

482.80

10:36:09

00385343822TRLO0.1.1

XLON

91

482.80

10:36:09

00385343824TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

891

483.20

10:40:48

00385344301TRLO0.1.1

XLON

410

483.40

10:41:02

00385344332TRLO0.1.1

XLON

159

483.40

10:41:02

00385344333TRLO0.1.1

XLON

15

483.20

10:43:48

00385344711TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

21

483.20

10:43:48

00385344712TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

348

484.00

10:55:42

00385345975TRLO0.1.1

XLON

29

484.00

11:03:53

00385346894TRLO0.1.1

XLON

164

484.00

11:03:53

00385346893TRLO0.1.1

XLON

164

484.00

11:04:58

00385347162TRLO0.1.1

XLON

114

484.00

11:04:58

00385347163TRLO0.1.1

XLON

234

483.20

11:28:44

00385349162TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

483.20

11:28:44

00385349163TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

483.20

11:28:44

00385349164TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

6

483.20

11:28:44

00385349165TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1080

483.20

11:28:44

00385349166TRLO0.1.1

XLON

12

484.20

12:02:56

00385352135TRLO0.1.1

XLON

170

484.20

12:02:56

00385352136TRLO0.1.1

XLON

68

484.00

12:03:43

00385352233TRLO0.1.1

XLON

612

484.20

12:03:43

00385352234TRLO0.1.1

XLON

69

484.20

12:04:01

00385352273TRLO0.1.1

XLON

176

484.20

12:04:01

00385352274TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2

483.60

12:10:59

00385352932TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

483.60

12:10:59

00385352933TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

35

483.60

12:10:59

00385352935TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

23

483.60

12:10:59

00385352934TRLO0.1.1

BATE

16

483.60

12:10:59

00385352936TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

91

483.60

12:10:59

00385352938TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

104

483.60

12:10:59

00385352937TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

2013

483.60

12:10:59

00385352939TRLO0.1.1

XLON

824

483.60

12:10:59

00385352941TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

483.60

12:10:59

00385352940TRLO0.1.1

XLON

9

483.60

12:33:06

00385354699TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

88

483.60

12:33:06

00385354701TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

270

483.60

12:33:06

00385354700TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1080

483.60

12:33:06

00385354702TRLO0.1.1

XLON

6

483.60

12:33:06

00385354703TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

270

483.40

12:39:36

00385355382TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

483.60

12:39:37

00385355383TRLO0.1.1

XLON

19

483.40

12:50:09

00385356626TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

16

483.40

12:50:09

00385356627TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

483.40

12:50:09

00385356629TRLO0.1.1

XLON

540

483.40

12:50:09

00385356628TRLO0.1.1

XLON

540

483.40

12:50:09

00385356630TRLO0.1.1

XLON

11

483.00

12:50:09

00385356631TRLO0.1.1

XLON

259

483.00

12:50:09

00385356632TRLO0.1.1

XLON

273

483.60

13:15:45

00385359072TRLO0.1.1

XLON

6

483.60

13:15:45

00385359073TRLO0.1.1

XLON

188

484.40

13:22:19

00385359569TRLO0.1.1

XLON

168

484.40

13:24:47

00385359823TRLO0.1.1

XLON

440

484.40

13:24:47

00385359824TRLO0.1.1

XLON

123

484.40

13:25:32

00385359903TRLO0.1.1

XLON

168

484.40

13:25:32

00385359904TRLO0.1.1

XLON

99

484.40

13:25:32

00385359905TRLO0.1.1

XLON

113

484.40

13:25:32

00385359906TRLO0.1.1

XLON

189

484.40

13:26:10

00385359937TRLO0.1.1

XLON

98

484.40

13:26:10

00385359938TRLO0.1.1

XLON

198

484.40

13:29:04

00385360242TRLO0.1.1

XLON

118

484.40

13:29:04

00385360243TRLO0.1.1

XLON

226

484.40

13:29:04

00385360244TRLO0.1.1

XLON

188

484.40

13:29:51

00385360332TRLO0.1.1

XLON

118

484.40

13:29:51

00385360333TRLO0.1.1

XLON

195

484.40

13:35:24

00385360904TRLO0.1.1

XLON

151

484.40

13:35:24

00385360905TRLO0.1.1

XLON

181

484.40

13:35:24

00385360906TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

484.40

13:35:26

00385360908TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

39

484.40

13:37:19

00385361033TRLO0.1.1

XLON

119

484.40

13:37:19

00385361034TRLO0.1.1

XLON

62

484.40

13:37:19

00385361035TRLO0.1.1

XLON

50

484.40

13:37:19

00385361036TRLO0.1.1

XLON

10

484.40

13:37:22

00385361041TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

34

484.40

13:38:53

00385361167TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

97

484.40

13:43:56

00385361754TRLO0.1.1

XLON

164

484.40

13:43:56

00385361755TRLO0.1.1

XLON

12

484.40

13:44:02

00385361762TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

12

484.40

13:47:51

00385362095TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

118

484.40

13:50:37

00385362374TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

484.00

13:55:57

00385362919TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

145

484.00

13:55:57

00385362920TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

35

484.00

13:55:57

00385362921TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

192

484.40

13:57:18

00385363147TRLO0.1.1

XLON

239

484.40

13:57:43

00385363176TRLO0.1.1

XLON

108

483.60

14:01:04

00385363522TRLO0.1.1

BATE

130

483.60

14:01:04

00385363523TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

9

483.60

14:01:04

00385363524TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

17

483.60

14:01:04

00385363525TRLO0.1.1

BATE

162

483.60

14:01:04

00385363526TRLO0.1.1

BATE

309

483.60

14:01:04

00385363527TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

6

483.60

14:01:04

00385363529TRLO0.1.1

BATE

171

483.60

14:01:04

00385363528TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

2142

483.60

14:01:04

00385363530TRLO0.1.1

XLON

27

483.60

14:01:04

00385363532TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

270

483.60

14:01:04

00385363531TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

483.60

14:01:04

00385363533TRLO0.1.1

XLON

18

483.60

14:01:04

00385363534TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

6

483.60

14:01:04

00385363535TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

46

483.60

14:01:04

00385363536TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

279

483.60

14:01:04

00385363537TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

483.20

14:02:31

00385363847TRLO0.1.1

BATE

23

483.20

14:02:31

00385363848TRLO0.1.1

BATE

60

483.20

14:25:25

00385366674TRLO0.1.1

XLON

324

483.40

14:33:54

00385368084TRLO0.1.1

XLON

4

482.60

14:34:39

00385368161TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

591

483.40

14:41:00

00385368993TRLO0.1.1

XLON

452

483.40

14:41:17

00385369061TRLO0.1.1

XLON

346

483.40

14:45:59

00385369603TRLO0.1.1

XLON

5

482.60

14:47:55

00385369918TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

41

482.60

14:47:55

00385369919TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

344

483.40

14:48:20

00385369983TRLO0.1.1

XLON

185

483.40

14:50:07

00385370315TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

482.60

14:50:13

00385370321TRLO0.1.1

BATE

219

482.60

14:50:13

00385370323TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

482.60

14:50:13

00385370322TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

482.60

14:50:13

00385370324TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

70

482.60

14:50:13

00385370325TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

23

482.60

14:50:13

00385370326TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1576

482.60

14:50:13

00385370327TRLO0.1.1

XLON

209

482.60

14:50:13

00385370328TRLO0.1.1

XLON

53

482.60

14:50:13

00385370330TRLO0.1.1

XLON

217

482.60

14:50:13

00385370329TRLO0.1.1

XLON

91

482.40

14:50:13

00385370331TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

6

482.40

14:50:13

00385370332TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

114

483.60

15:27:00

00385375418TRLO0.1.1

XLON

228

483.60

15:27:00

00385375417TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

483.40

15:27:04

00385375426TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

708

483.40

15:27:04

00385375427TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2

483.40

15:27:04

00385375428TRLO0.1.1

XLON

20

483.00

15:27:08

00385375467TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

261

483.20

15:33:29

00385376451TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

23

483.20

15:33:29

00385376452TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

483.20

15:33:29

00385376453TRLO0.1.1

BATE

64

483.20

15:33:29

00385376454TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

270

483.20

15:33:29

00385376455TRLO0.1.1

XLON

6

483.20

15:33:29

00385376456TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

12

483.20

15:33:29

00385376457TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1080

483.20

15:33:29

00385376458TRLO0.1.1

XLON

15

483.20

15:33:29

00385376459TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

270

483.20

15:33:29

00385376460TRLO0.1.1

XLON

9

483.00

15:33:30

00385376463TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

144

483.00

15:33:30

00385376464TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

9

482.40

15:45:04

00385377745TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

20

482.40

15:45:04

00385377746TRLO0.1.1

BATE

3

482.40

15:45:04

00385377747TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

482.40

15:45:04

00385377748TRLO0.1.1

XLON

540

482.40

15:45:04

00385377749TRLO0.1.1

XLON

333

482.40

15:45:04

00385377750TRLO0.1.1

XLON

35

482.60

15:55:03

00385379070TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

83

482.60

15:55:03

00385379069TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

187

482.60

15:55:03

00385379071TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1083

482.60

15:55:03

00385379073TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

482.60

15:55:03

00385379072TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

525

482.20

16:00:49

00385380724TRLO0.1.1

XLON

219

482.20

16:00:49

00385380725TRLO0.1.1

XLON

249

482.20

16:00:49

00385380726TRLO0.1.1

XLON

21

482.20

16:00:49

00385380727TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

482.80

16:19:43

00385385119TRLO0.1.1

XLON

810

482.80

16:19:43

00385385120TRLO0.1.1

XLON

206

482.60

16:19:43

00385385121TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

64

482.60

16:19:43

00385385122TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

35

482.60

16:19:43

00385385123TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

91

482.60

16:19:43

00385385124TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

6

482.60

16:19:43

00385385125TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

130

482.40

16:20:01

00385385173TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

9

482.40

16:20:01

00385385174TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

9

482.40

16:20:01

00385385175TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

11

482.20

16:26:27

00385386828TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

124

482.80

16:28:21

00385387274TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

7

482.80

16:28:21

00385387273TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

4

482.80

16:28:21

00385387275TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

3

483.20

16:28:27

00385387296TRLO0.1.1

BATE

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


