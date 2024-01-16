DJ Fix Price announces interim dividend

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price announces interim dividend 16-Jan-2024 / 09:50 MSK =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fix Price announces interim dividend 16 January 2024, Limassol, Cyprus - Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that its Board of Directors approved a decision to pay interim dividends at a meeting held on 15 January 2024. The Board of Directors approved the interim dividend for 2023 and 2024 in the combined amount of RUB 8.4 billion, or RUB 9.84 per GDR/share (gross amount subject to applicable taxes and fees). The combined amount was defined based on the permission of the Subcommittee of the Government Commission for the Control of Foreign Investment in the Russian Federation given to Best Price Ltd, a subsidiary of Fix Price Group PLC, to distribute dividends in the amount of RUB 9.8 billion, net of withholding tax of 15%. Please see the respective announcement. The dividend record date is 26 January 2024. The ex-dividend date is 25 January 2024. It is expected that the interim dividend will be paid within two months after the dividend record date. About FIX PRICE Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low fixed price points. As of 31 December 2023, Fix Price was operating 6,414 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 31 December 2023, the Company was operating 13 DCs covering 81 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. In 2022, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 277.6 billion, EBITDA of RUB 54.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Contacts Elena Mironova Ekaterina Goncharova ir@fix-price.com pr@fix-price.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US33835G2057 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: FIXP LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 297585 EQS News ID: 1815511 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1815511&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2024 01:50 ET (06:50 GMT)