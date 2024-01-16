Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
16 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 15 January 2024 it purchased a total of 85,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.348     GBP1.156 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.336     GBP1.146 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.342186    GBP1.153328

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,802,693 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2000       1.348         XDUB      08:36:11      00068445230TRLO0 
1220       1.348         XDUB      08:36:11      00068445229TRLO0 
3870       1.342         XDUB      08:53:39      00068445586TRLO0 
4025       1.340         XDUB      09:43:51      00068446766TRLO0 
4133       1.340         XDUB      10:36:03      00068447633TRLO0 
3563       1.344         XDUB      11:17:20      00068448329TRLO0 
3435       1.340         XDUB      12:23:55      00068449300TRLO0 
1239       1.336         XDUB      12:23:55      00068449302TRLO0 
975       1.344         XDUB      12:37:40      00068449533TRLO0 
1500       1.344         XDUB      12:37:40      00068449532TRLO0 
1363       1.344         XDUB      12:37:40      00068449531TRLO0 
4118       1.340         XDUB      13:08:42      00068450062TRLO0 
750       1.346         XDUB      13:57:46      00068451103TRLO0 
347       1.346         XDUB      13:57:46      00068451102TRLO0 
2000       1.346         XDUB      13:57:46      00068451101TRLO0 
3968       1.340         XDUB      14:03:28      00068451253TRLO0 
2000       1.338         XDUB      14:33:08      00068451903TRLO0 
1646       1.338         XDUB      14:33:08      00068451904TRLO0 
2104       1.344         XDUB      15:45:54      00068455046TRLO0 
1500       1.344         XDUB      15:45:54      00068455045TRLO0 
2961       1.346         XDUB      15:58:54      00068455607TRLO0 
1283       1.346         XDUB      15:58:54      00068455606TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3496       115.60        XLON      08:38:07      00068445239TRLO0 
776       115.20        XLON      08:53:39      00068445587TRLO0 
294       115.20        XLON      08:53:39      00068445588TRLO0 
412       115.20        XLON      08:53:39      00068445589TRLO0 
2427       115.20        XLON      08:53:39      00068445590TRLO0 
3013       115.20        XLON      10:36:03      00068447634TRLO0 
1076       115.20        XLON      10:36:03      00068447635TRLO0 
4199       115.20        XLON      11:19:40      00068448383TRLO0 
3680       114.60        XLON      12:23:55      00068449301TRLO0 
4153       115.60        XLON      14:03:28      00068451251TRLO0 
3964       115.40        XLON      14:03:28      00068451252TRLO0 
356       115.60        XLON      15:45:54      00068455043TRLO0 
3534       115.60        XLON      15:45:54      00068455044TRLO0 
3620       115.60        XLON      16:00:02      00068455756TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  297582 
EQS News ID:  1815469 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1815469&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
