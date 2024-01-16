DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 16-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 January 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 15 January 2024 it purchased a total of 85,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.348 GBP1.156 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.336 GBP1.146 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.342186 GBP1.153328

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,802,693 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2000 1.348 XDUB 08:36:11 00068445230TRLO0 1220 1.348 XDUB 08:36:11 00068445229TRLO0 3870 1.342 XDUB 08:53:39 00068445586TRLO0 4025 1.340 XDUB 09:43:51 00068446766TRLO0 4133 1.340 XDUB 10:36:03 00068447633TRLO0 3563 1.344 XDUB 11:17:20 00068448329TRLO0 3435 1.340 XDUB 12:23:55 00068449300TRLO0 1239 1.336 XDUB 12:23:55 00068449302TRLO0 975 1.344 XDUB 12:37:40 00068449533TRLO0 1500 1.344 XDUB 12:37:40 00068449532TRLO0 1363 1.344 XDUB 12:37:40 00068449531TRLO0 4118 1.340 XDUB 13:08:42 00068450062TRLO0 750 1.346 XDUB 13:57:46 00068451103TRLO0 347 1.346 XDUB 13:57:46 00068451102TRLO0 2000 1.346 XDUB 13:57:46 00068451101TRLO0 3968 1.340 XDUB 14:03:28 00068451253TRLO0 2000 1.338 XDUB 14:33:08 00068451903TRLO0 1646 1.338 XDUB 14:33:08 00068451904TRLO0 2104 1.344 XDUB 15:45:54 00068455046TRLO0 1500 1.344 XDUB 15:45:54 00068455045TRLO0 2961 1.346 XDUB 15:58:54 00068455607TRLO0 1283 1.346 XDUB 15:58:54 00068455606TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3496 115.60 XLON 08:38:07 00068445239TRLO0 776 115.20 XLON 08:53:39 00068445587TRLO0 294 115.20 XLON 08:53:39 00068445588TRLO0 412 115.20 XLON 08:53:39 00068445589TRLO0 2427 115.20 XLON 08:53:39 00068445590TRLO0 3013 115.20 XLON 10:36:03 00068447634TRLO0 1076 115.20 XLON 10:36:03 00068447635TRLO0 4199 115.20 XLON 11:19:40 00068448383TRLO0 3680 114.60 XLON 12:23:55 00068449301TRLO0 4153 115.60 XLON 14:03:28 00068451251TRLO0 3964 115.40 XLON 14:03:28 00068451252TRLO0 356 115.60 XLON 15:45:54 00068455043TRLO0 3534 115.60 XLON 15:45:54 00068455044TRLO0 3620 115.60 XLON 16:00:02 00068455756TRLO0

