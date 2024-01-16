

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) said the Group has delivered good operational performance in the third quarter, with continued organic revenue growth and operating profit margin in line with its expectations. The Group said order intake has continued to remain strong, with year-to-date orders at circa 1.35 billion pounds and revenue under contract for the full year improving to 95%, higher than this time last year. Overall, the Group remains on-track to deliver in line with expectations for fiscal 2024.



QinetiQ Group announced the launch of a 100 million pounds share buyback programme in February 2024, that it expects to complete over the next 12 months.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken