

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Retail Ltd, a joint venture between Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) and Marks & Spencer Group plc Tuesday reported retail revenue of 609.4 million pounds for the fourth quarter, 10.9 percent higher than 549.3 million pounds in the comparable quarter a year ago.



Volumes increased 4.8% to 232.2 million from 221.5 million last year.



The company said its active customers reached 998,000 at the end of the fourth quarter, up 5.9 percent year-on-year.



Looking forward to fiscal 24, the company expects revenue growth to be hurt by lower growth in average selling price. However, it expects revenue to grow in the mid-high single digits for the full year.



