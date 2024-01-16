

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Global information services company Experian plc (EXPN.L), on Tuesday, issued an update on trading for the three months ended 31 December 2023 and reported that it has delivered good growth in Q3, at the upper end of its expectations.



Q3 revenue was up 9% at actual exchange rates from ongoing activities and 7% at constant exchange rates, with organic revenue growth of 6%.



In the third quarter, North America delivered a 5% increase in organic revenue growth. The total revenue growth was 6%, which includes the contribution from a recent acquisition in the health sector that was completed during the quarter. Meanwhile, Latin America demonstrated a 13% growth in organic revenue. At constant currency, the total revenue growth was 17%, which also includes contributions from recent acquisitions.



The UK and Ireland saw a 3% increase in organic revenue growth, which was also reflected in the total constant currency growth at a rate of 3%. In EMEA and Asia Pacific, the organic revenue growth was 7%, while the total constant currency revenue growth was 8%. There was significant progress in several key markets, such as Australia, India, and Italy, the company added.



For FY24, the company currently expects full-year organic revenue growth to be between 5% and 6%, with modest margin accretion, all at constant exchange rates and on an ongoing basis.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken