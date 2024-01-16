

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L, SPM) stated that its full year results were in line with the Board's revised expectations. The Group anticipates an adjusted operating profit in line with the market consensus. Full year revenue closed at $474 million compared to $607 million, prior year.



Spirent noted that it has started the new fiscal year with a growing orderbook. The Group said it remains well-placed for the year ahead.



Spirent plans to announce full year results for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2023 on 6 March 2024.



