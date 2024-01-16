Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
16.01.2024 | 09:00
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16

[16.01.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
15.01.24IE00BN4GXL6319,838,600.00EUR0181,438,656.789.1457
15.01.24IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0929,342.0892.1966
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
15.01.24IE000WXLHR762,092,000.00EUR021,184,289.6510.1263
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACCValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
15.01.24IE000P7C793025,990.00GBP0263,118.4810.1238

