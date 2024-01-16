Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16
[16.01.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.01.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|19,838,600.00
|EUR
|0
|181,438,656.78
|9.1457
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.01.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|929,342.08
|92.1966
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.01.24
|IE000WXLHR76
|2,092,000.00
|EUR
|0
|21,184,289.65
|10.1263
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.01.24
|IE000P7C7930
|25,990.00
|GBP
|0
|263,118.48
|10.1238