

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Tuesday.



The pound fell to a 6-day low of 0.8620 against the euro and nearly a 2-week low of 1.2662 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 0.8603 and 1.2717, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound edged down to 1.0882 and 185.00 from early highs of 1.0899 and 185.51, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.87 against the euro, 1.24 against the greenback, 1.07 against the franc and 180.00 against the yen.



