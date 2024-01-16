Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 8 to January 12, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 08/01/2024 250,600 61.303744 15,362,718.25 XPAR 08/01/2024 146,000 61.175234 8,931,584.16 CEUX 08/01/2024 44,834 61.196137 2,743,667.61 TQEX 08/01/2024 44,976 61.198970 2,752,484.87 AQEU 09/01/2024 221,418 60.722377 13,445,027.27 XPAR 09/01/2024 179,970 60.602638 10,906,656.76 CEUX 09/01/2024 44,990 60.598242 2,726,314.91 TQEX 09/01/2024 44,992 60.651355 2,728,825.76 AQEU 10/01/2024 252,194 59.987021 15,128,366.77 XPAR 10/01/2024 170,000 59.908128 10,184,381.76 CEUX 10/01/2024 40,000 59.915727 2,396,629.08 TQEX 10/01/2024 35,000 59.926756 2,097,436.46 AQEU 11/01/2024 287,256 59.745393 17,162,222.61 XPAR 11/01/2024 139,930 59.618238 8,342,380.04 CEUX 11/01/2024 35,000 59.634343 2,087,202.01 TQEX 11/01/2024 34,990 59.637229 2,086,706.64 AQEU 12/01/2024 260,377 60.522071 15,758,555.28 XPAR 12/01/2024 154,633 60.405590 9,340,697.60 CEUX 12/01/2024 38,998 60.392430 2,355,183.99 TQEX 12/01/2024 38,847 60.394109 2,346,129.95 AQEU Total 2,465,005 60.398730 148,883,171.79

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

