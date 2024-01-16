Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 8 to January 12, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
08/01/2024
250,600
61.303744
15,362,718.25
XPAR
08/01/2024
146,000
61.175234
8,931,584.16
CEUX
08/01/2024
44,834
61.196137
2,743,667.61
TQEX
08/01/2024
44,976
61.198970
2,752,484.87
AQEU
09/01/2024
221,418
60.722377
13,445,027.27
XPAR
09/01/2024
179,970
60.602638
10,906,656.76
CEUX
09/01/2024
44,990
60.598242
2,726,314.91
TQEX
09/01/2024
44,992
60.651355
2,728,825.76
AQEU
10/01/2024
252,194
59.987021
15,128,366.77
XPAR
10/01/2024
170,000
59.908128
10,184,381.76
CEUX
10/01/2024
40,000
59.915727
2,396,629.08
TQEX
10/01/2024
35,000
59.926756
2,097,436.46
AQEU
11/01/2024
287,256
59.745393
17,162,222.61
XPAR
11/01/2024
139,930
59.618238
8,342,380.04
CEUX
11/01/2024
35,000
59.634343
2,087,202.01
TQEX
11/01/2024
34,990
59.637229
2,086,706.64
AQEU
12/01/2024
260,377
60.522071
15,758,555.28
XPAR
12/01/2024
154,633
60.405590
9,340,697.60
CEUX
12/01/2024
38,998
60.392430
2,355,183.99
TQEX
12/01/2024
38,847
60.394109
2,346,129.95
AQEU
Total
2,465,005
60.398730
148,883,171.79
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
