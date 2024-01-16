

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. (JEF) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and other group companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to further expand global strategic alliance to include enhanced collaboration across EMEA on future corporate and investment banking business opportunities. The Jefferies-SMBC alliance commenced in 2021 in the U.S. and Japan and was expanded in the U.S. in 2023.



Rich Handler, Jefferies' CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, stated: 'Over the last several years, Jefferies has made a significant investment to broaden and solidify its investment banking, sales, trading and research capabilities across EMEA. We now further accelerate these efforts by aligning with the significant capital base and world-class capabilities of SMBC Group.'



