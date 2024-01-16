DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Asia II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Asia II UCITS ETF Acc (LCAS LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Asia II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jan-2024 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Asia II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.0257 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15103362 CODE: LCAS LN ISIN: LU1781541849 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAS LN Sequence No.: 297681 EQS News ID: 1815755 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1815755&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2024 03:12 ET (08:12 GMT)