Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc (CC1U LN) Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jan-2024 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 221.4739 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21913 CODE: CC1U LN ISIN: LU1681044050 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1681044050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CC1U LN Sequence No.: 297657 EQS News ID: 1815707 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 16, 2024 03:14 ET (08:14 GMT)