Dynamic marketing leader will lead strategy and execution of Toluna's global marketing efforts to fuel brand growth

Toluna, the leading global insights technology and panel provider, today announced the appointment of Scott Axcell as Chief Marketing Officer. As part of his role, Scott will be responsible for the strategy, execution, and overall success of Toluna's global marketing efforts, overseeing product marketing, brand, creative, growth marketing, and marketing operations. He will also join the company's executive leadership team.

Scott is a dynamic marketing leader who brings over 25 years of experience in successfully growing brands and scaling companies. Early in his career, Scott held brand marketing roles at Nestlé and Heinz in London, UK before taking a senior global branding communications role at LeapFrog in San Francisco, California. After his time at LeapFrog, Scott transitioned into executive marketing leadership roles helping to scale B2B businesses in the InsuranceTech, big data, and events industries.

Now based in Denver, Colorado, Scott joined Toluna in 2022 as part of the GutCheck acquisition. At GutCheck, he led marketing efforts that were built around a deep content strategy and brand repositioning, which helped guide GutCheck back to being recognized as one of the industry's best and most innovative full-service insights providers. He now moves into the CMO role after a successful tenure as Toluna's Head of Marketing for North America.

Frédéric-Charles Petit, CEO of Toluna, said, "Scott's appointment is a critical step for our organization as we continue to bring together two companies with such complementary strengths in Toluna and MetrixLab. Scott's extensive experience will be a major asset to both our global marketing organization and executive leadership team, and I look forward to working with him as we execute on our mission to provide clients with on-demand access to platform, panel, and experts to grow their brand and business."

"Toluna is an innovative company at the forefront of the global insights industry," added Axcell. "I'm thrilled to take on this role as Chief Marketing Officer and I look forward to collaborating with our talented leaders and marketing team across the globe to build on our momentum while expanding and elevating our brand."

