Amplica Labs and MeWe Celebrate Migration of 500K Users from Web 2.0 to Web3, Enabled by Frequency Blockchain

MeWe, with over 20 million members, strengthens its position as the world's largest decentralized social network by leveraging Frequency, a Layer-1 blockchain developed by Amplica Labs.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MeWe, a global social network with 20+ million users and Amplica Labs, a technology development company launched by McCourt Global, announced a significant achievement today in their joint mission to provide users with more control over their data and sharing experiences. This partnership successfully moved 500,000 active MeWe users to Web3 by utilizing the Frequency blockchain, which Amplica Labs played a key role in developing. This migration from Web 2.0 to Web3 is the largest of its kind and was carried out seamlessly without disrupting MeWe users' current experience.

Jeffrey Edell, Chairman and CEO of MeWe, expressed the significance of this accomplishment, stating, "Enabling half a million users to engage with Web3 technologies and enjoy its benefits is a significant milestone for us and the future of the internet. MeWe is excited to offer our users unprecedented levels of privacy and control as well as a growing set of features and benefits that are enabled by these amazing Web3 technologies."

In 2022, MeWe revealed its plans to incorporate the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol ( DSNP ), an open internet protocol released by the Project Liberty Foundation . The foundation, launched in 2021 by Frank McCourt, and Amplica Labs are part of the $500-million Project Liberty initiative, aimed at creating a better internet and a healthier digital ecosystem. DSNP has the potential to transform the internet by liberating social networking functionality from closed, proprietary platforms and integrating this functionality into the web itself.

"This tremendous milestone is clear proof that large-scale migration to a healthier internet is possible," said Frank McCourt, founder and executive chairman of Project Liberty and McCourt Global. "Rather than accepting the current version of the internet, which has been co-opted and corrupted by a few powerful platforms, Project Liberty is demonstrating that there is a new version of the internet that can deliver great benefits to individuals and society without the harms. In this digital era, ownership and control of one's data should be a human right."

MeWe leverages Frequency , a Layer-1 blockchain, to efficiently deliver Web3 functionalities to its users. Through this integration of DSNP and Frequency, MeWe is poised to offer its users a range of empowering features, including data ownership, the ability to claim a universal handle, and a social media experience characterized by enhanced privacy, increased control, and genuine sharing.

"Our team at Amplica Labs is thrilled that this significant milestone of crossing 500,000 migrations to the Frequency ecosystem has been achieved. This rapid growth reaffirms our commitment to create tools and infrastructure that enable developers to lead the way in building the next generation of social networks. Decentralized and open-source technologies are the keys to empowering people, and at Amplica Labs, we are dedicated to helping businesses transition to this exciting new chapter in the history of the internet." said Braxton Woodham, co-creator of DSNP and president of Amplica Labs, a key part of McCourt Global's technology business.

Last week, McCourt Global announced that Amplica Labs now falls under the umbrella of Project Liberty, a broad-based initiative to win the fight against Big Tech and unleash a new era of innovation that serves the common good. This initiative aligns Amplica Labs with the Project Liberty Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization boasting an extensive international partner network, including institutions like Georgetown University, Stanford University, Sciences Po, and other prominent academic and civic organizations. Within this collaboration, Amplica Labs will play a leading role in developing a commercial ecosystem, concentrating on the development of cutting-edge digital infrastructure for the future.

About Amplica Labs

Amplica Labs is a tech company committed to enabling creators to build the next generation of social applications that empower people in their digital lives. Operating under the umbrella of Project Liberty, a far-reaching, $500 million initiative launched by McCourt Global, our world-class technology team plays a pivotal role in constructing essential infrastructure and contributing to core protocols, notably Frequency and DSNP.

About MeWe

MeWe, a privacy-centric social network with 20 million users worldwide, is dedicated to empowering users with control over their data and social media experience. MeWe's "Privacy Bill of Rights" ensures data and news feed control, while the platform offers ad-free, algorithm-free interaction. With unique features like the MeWe 2-way camera and voice & video messaging, MeWe boasts over 600,000 user-driven interest groups. Leveraging Frequency, MeWe initiated its Web3 migration in 2023, positioning itself as the leading decentralized social network globally.

About Frequency

Frequency, a Layer-1 blockchain, revolutionizes decentralized social applications with its predictable, low-cost transaction capacity, addressing the high costs associated with traditional blockchains. Frequency is tailored to support the expansion of the Social Web, where core social networking functions are seamlessly integrated into the web itself. Leveraging the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP), Frequency enables applications to efficiently deliver Web3 features to vast user bases while harnessing the network effects of the universal, shared social graph facilitated by DSNP.

Contact: Michael Huntsman

michael@mewe.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319099/MeWe_Black_ID_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amplica-labs-and-mewe-celebrate-migration-of-500k-users-from-web-2-0-to-web3--enabled-by-frequency-blockchain-302035402.html