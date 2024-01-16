-Experience the Future of Connectivity with FEEL TECH: An Innovative Technology for Sensory Sharing

NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it will exhibit at MWC Barcelona 2024, the world's largest mobile exhibition, in Barcelona, Spain from February 26 to 29. DOCOMO's booth will showcase exhibits of its technological advancement since last year and presentations focused on the core themes of 6G, open radio access networks (Open RAN) and extended reality (XR), aiming to advance international standardization and foster global business opportunities with the implementation of next-generation communication technologies.

For 6G, there will be interactive demonstrations of FEEL TECH, an innovative technology that revolutionizes the sharing of sensory information between people DOCOMO's Human Augmentation Platform connected to a 6G network. This pioneering technology aims to facilitate clear transmission of sensory information that is often difficult to communicate verbally, paving the way for a new communication culture and providing added value for an enhanced quality of life.

The booth will also provide a glimpse of the coming world of 6G and advanced wireless technologies that DOCOMO is now developing, such as a non-terrestrial network (NTN) incorporating high-altitude platform stations (HAPS),1 which are expected to facilitate the broad extension of communication services beyond the reach of conventional terrestrial network areas, from remote seas to low-orbit space.

For Open RAN, in addition to presenting the OREX®2-branded services (OREX Packages), DOCOMO will introduce the latest initiatives with diverse global vendors and operators since the launch of the OREX to make Open RAN a reality.

For XR, DOCOMO will showcase the first concept model3 of XR glasses from NTT QONOQ Devices, INC.,4 which is scheduled for release around mid-2024, along with images of utilization.

At MWC Barcelona 2024, DOCOMO looks forward to showcasing its cutting-edge technologies and businesses the company is developing under the brand slogan "changing worlds with you."

For more about DOCOMO's exhibits and the overall exhibition, please refer to the appendix.

1 Unmanned vehicles flying in the stratosphere for days or months at a time, using relays to provide mobile connectivity (ranging up to 200 kilometers) in mountainous and remote areas, including at sea and in the air, on a highly cost-efficient basis.

2 OREX Announces OREX Open RAN Service Lineup https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/info/media_center/pr/2023/0927_00.html

3 Specifications of final commercial products may differ from the reference exhibits.

4 NTT QONOQ, INC. and SHARP CORPORATION form a joint venture company, NTT QONOQ Devices, INC.

https://www.devices.nttqonoq.com/pdf/20230327.pdf

Human Augmentation Platform, FEEL TECH and OREX are registered trademarks of NTT DOCOMO, INC. in Japan.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 88 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations.

https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/

Appendix

Overview of NTT DOCOMO Booth at MWC Barcelona 2024

1. Exhibitions Theme Exhibit Demo Details 6G Wireless technologies and NTN Non-terrestrial network initiatives for 6G and extended coverage, including technical explanations, dioramas and simulators. Human Augmentation Platform Platform and FEEL TECH technology for sharing sensory information between people. Open RAN Virtual tour of Shared Open Lab 360-degree, 3D virtual tour of the OREX verification environment. Automated network design and maintenance Demonstrations of actual systems for automated network design and maintenance. XR Conceptual model of XR glasses Mock-up model and video illustrating how these proposed glasses will be used.

2. NTT DOCOMO Booth Location

Hall 4 Stand 4E50

3. Presentation

Tentative title: Open RAN: Toward Commercialization and Operations

When: Monday, February 26 from 13:15 to 13:45 (local time)

Where: Broadcast Stage, Hall 4

Speaker: Mr. Sadayuki Abeta, OREX evangelist, NTT DOCOMO

Note: Content and schedule are subject to change. Please see MWC Barcelona 2024 for the latest information.

Reference

MWC Barcelona 2024

https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/

1. Dates Times

February 26 to 29

08:30 to 19:00, but 08:30 to 16:00 on last day (all times local)

2. Venue

Fira Gran Via

Av. Joan Carles I, 64

08908 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat

Barcelona, Spain

