DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) (TPHG LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jan-2024 / 09:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 15-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 102.7031 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 60324 CODE: TPHG LN ISIN: LU1681038086 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038086 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG LN Sequence No.: 297775 EQS News ID: 1815967 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1815967&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2024 03:41 ET (08:41 GMT)