Dienstag, 16.01.2024
WKN: 896360 | ISIN: US7960508882
Tradegate
16.01.24
10:30 Uhr
1.240,00 Euro
-30,00
-2,36 %
1.240,001.245,0011:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.01.2024 | 10:06
InterDigital, Inc.: InterDigital signs new license agreement with Samsung Electronics

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that the company has signed a new patent license agreement with Samsung Electronics.

The agreement licenses Samsung's digital TVs and computer display monitors under InterDigital's joint licensing program with Sony and includes licenses to key technologies including ATSC 3.0, as well as licenses under InterDigital's patents including HEVC, VVC and Wi-Fi.

"Samsung is a recognized market leader in consumer electronics and the largest TV manufacturer in the world," commented Eeva Hakoranta, Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital. "I am pleased to say that this agreement is another example of a deal achieved as a result of negotiation and is another important step in our licensing of the consumer electronics industry underlining the value of our technology for this market."

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Richard Lloyd
Email: richard.lloyd@interdigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1716


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
