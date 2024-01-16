Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
16.01.2024 | 10:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Ranplan Group AB receives observation status (26/24)

Yesterday, January 15, 2024, the CEO of Ranplan Group AB (the "Company"),
through his wholly-owned company Goldcup 34506 AB, disclosed a mandatory public
offer to the other shareholders in the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Ranplan Group AB (RPLAN, ISIN code SE0011178201, order book ID 156879) shall be
given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
