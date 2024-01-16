Anzeige
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Change in Directorate

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST plc (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Change in Directorate

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Anne Marie Cannon as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 16 January 2024. Mrs Cannon will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit and Management Engagement Committee and Nomination Committee.

Mrs Cannon has over 40 years' experience in the energy industry and investment banking and is an experienced director, holding executive and non-executive roles. She is currently Deputy Chair at Aker BP ASA and was formerly a Non-Executive Director of Harbour Energy plc, STV Group plc, Aker ASA and Aker Energy AS. In addition, she is a Senior Advisor in the Strategic Advisory business at PJT Partners. Mrs Cannon was previously a Senior Advisor at Morgan Stanley and a Director at Schroder Wagg and was an Executive Director on the boards of Hardy Oil & Gas plc and British Borneo plc. She has also held financial and commercial roles at Shell UK and Thomson North Sea.

Mrs Cannon has held the following directorships of publicly quoted companies in the last five years:

STV Group PLC

Harbour Energy PLC

Aker BP ASA

Mrs Cannon does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Mrs Cannon.

Graham Venables
Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0203 649 3432

16 January 2024


