UK FACING 'EXHAUSTION EPIDEMIC' New Study by Pro Plus® Reveals 4 in 10 Adults Have Taken Time Off Work Due to Tiredness

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by energy and focus brand Pro Plus® has unveiled a worrying exhaustion crisis among UK adults, with many functioning at just over half (53%) of their potential energy levels.[i] This widespread fatigue is impacting the overall well-being of a third of adults (31%), plus 37% have taken time off work due to feeling tired despite not being ill.

The Pro Plus®research highlights sleep deprivation (35%), stress (31%) and overthinking (25%) as the primary energy drains, leading to a national trend of burnout. A staggering 80% of participants reported symptoms that were negatively affecting their well-being and daily lives, including low motivation (34%), headaches (26%), and poor concentration (25%).

Young adults, particularly those aged 18-24 years, are at the forefront of this 'exhaustion epidemic', operating at a mere 43% of their energy potential. Unhealthy eating habits among this age group was reported as a key contributing factor that drained energy, highlighting a need for lifestyle changes.

Worryingly, many adults are relying on quick fixes for an energy surge; 40% admit to turning to sugary fizzy drinks for an immediate boost.

Rob Hobson, award-winning, registered nutritionist and author of best-seller, Unprocess Your Life, comments:

"Pro Plus®' recent survey sheds light on a concerning exhaustion crisis. This widespread energy deficit isn't just about feeling tired; it's a deeper issue that significantly impacts overall well-being. UK adults are reporting various symptoms because of reduced energy, such as low motivation (34%) and poor focus and concentration (25%). These symptoms are having a significant impact on quality of life, with a third of adults (31%) reporting a decline in their overall well-being, and one in five (22%) saying that their home life has been affected."

Hobson is calling for a more holistic approach to managing energy, saying:

"It's about integrating sustained and healthy energy sources into our daily routines. Controlled caffeine intake, through a high-quality supplement, can offer a more balanced energy boost compared to the fleeting lift provided by sugary drinks. Embracing a lifestyle that incorporates balanced nutrition, regular exercise and adequate sleep is crucial. These steps not only enhance our immediate energy levels but also contribute to our long-term health and productivity. In essence, it's about understanding and respecting our body's energy needs and addressing them thoughtfully and sustainably."

In response to these findings, Pro Plus®is introducing 'Fizz', a healthier energy supplement in a convenient effervescent tablet that is designed to be dissolved in water. Pro Plus®Fizz combines natural stimulants, like caffeine and guarana extract, with vitamins B2, B6, and B12, and Ginseng. This blend of ingredients offers a balanced energy boost, supporting mental performance and sustaining energy levels without the downsides of sugar-induced highs and lows.

[i] The Energy Boost Survey. A survey involving 1,000 adults aged 18+ in the UK, via independent research agency Censuswide. Commissioned by Pro Plus®. October 2023.

