Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug: Eine Milliarde USD in den Auftragsbüchern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.01.2024 | 11:30
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK FACING 'EXHAUSTION EPIDEMIC' New Study by Pro Plus® Reveals 4 in 10 Adults Have Taken Time Off Work Due to Tiredness

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by energy and focus brand Pro Plus® has unveiled a worrying exhaustion crisis among UK adults, with many functioning at just over half (53%) of their potential energy levels.[i] This widespread fatigue is impacting the overall well-being of a third of adults (31%), plus 37% have taken time off work due to feeling tired despite not being ill.

The Pro Plus®research highlights sleep deprivation (35%), stress (31%) and overthinking (25%) as the primary energy drains, leading to a national trend of burnout. A staggering 80% of participants reported symptoms that were negatively affecting their well-being and daily lives, including low motivation (34%), headaches (26%), and poor concentration (25%).

Young adults, particularly those aged 18-24 years, are at the forefront of this 'exhaustion epidemic', operating at a mere 43% of their energy potential. Unhealthy eating habits among this age group was reported as a key contributing factor that drained energy, highlighting a need for lifestyle changes.

Worryingly, many adults are relying on quick fixes for an energy surge; 40% admit to turning to sugary fizzy drinks for an immediate boost.

Rob Hobson, award-winning, registered nutritionist and author of best-seller, Unprocess Your Life, comments:

"Pro Plus®' recent survey sheds light on a concerning exhaustion crisis. This widespread energy deficit isn't just about feeling tired; it's a deeper issue that significantly impacts overall well-being. UK adults are reporting various symptoms because of reduced energy, such as low motivation (34%) and poor focus and concentration (25%). These symptoms are having a significant impact on quality of life, with a third of adults (31%) reporting a decline in their overall well-being, and one in five (22%) saying that their home life has been affected."

Hobson is calling for a more holistic approach to managing energy, saying:

"It's about integrating sustained and healthy energy sources into our daily routines. Controlled caffeine intake, through a high-quality supplement, can offer a more balanced energy boost compared to the fleeting lift provided by sugary drinks. Embracing a lifestyle that incorporates balanced nutrition, regular exercise and adequate sleep is crucial. These steps not only enhance our immediate energy levels but also contribute to our long-term health and productivity. In essence, it's about understanding and respecting our body's energy needs and addressing them thoughtfully and sustainably."

In response to these findings, Pro Plus®is introducing 'Fizz', a healthier energy supplement in a convenient effervescent tablet that is designed to be dissolved in water. Pro Plus®Fizz combines natural stimulants, like caffeine and guarana extract, with vitamins B2, B6, and B12, and Ginseng. This blend of ingredients offers a balanced energy boost, supporting mental performance and sustaining energy levels without the downsides of sugar-induced highs and lows.

For more information, visit www.proplus.co.uk.

[i] The Energy Boost Survey. A survey involving 1,000 adults aged 18+ in the UK, via independent research agency Censuswide. Commissioned by Pro Plus®. October 2023.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-facing-exhaustion-epidemic-new-study-by-pro-plus-reveals-4-in-10-adults-have-taken-time-off-work-due-to-tiredness-302035600.html

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.