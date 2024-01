BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air China Limited (AIRC.L) said, in December 2023, Group combined passenger traffic, measured by revenue passenger kilometers, increased 243.7% year-on-year. Passenger capacity, measured by available seat kilometers, increased 184.9%. The passenger load factor was 75.4%, an increase of 12.9 percentage points as compared to the same period last year.



Air China Limited stated that, as at the end of December 2023, the Group operated a fleet of 905 aircraft, including 391 self-owned aircraft, 216 aircraft under finance lease and 298 aircraft under operating lease.



