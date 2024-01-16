

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump has won a major victory in the Iowa Republican caucuses, cementing his claim for a party ticket in the 2024 presidential election.



While the former President secured more than 50 per cent of the delegate votes, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis finished second far behind, unable to win half the votes that Trump received.



He was just ahead of former US envoy to UN Nikki Haley.



Vivek Ramaswamy finished fourth and dropped out of the race. The biotech entrepreneur of Indian origin also endorsed Trump.



Marc Lotter, former director of communications for Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, told BBC Radio 4 that Ron De Santis and Nikki Haley will follow suit.



Republican Party's nomination process for their White House candidate began in Iowa on Monday night.



Next week's primary in New Hampshire is crucial for the remaining three top candidates, where polls show Haley is in a much stronger position.



After kick-starting his bid to win the third consecutive GOP presidential nomination in a confidence-boosting style, Trump said in his victory speech to supporters in Des Moines that he wants to 'straighten up the problems of the world.'



Trump's Capitol Hill allies called on Haley and DeSantis to concede the race in favor of the frontrunner, but both of them vowed to continue their campaigns.



