

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee fell against the U.S. dollar in evening deals on Tuesday, as the latter strengthened on hopes of delay in Fed rate cut.



Traders looked ahead to Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's speech later in the day, whose dovish turn in late November helped to send markets soaring.



The Indian rupee dropped to 4-day low of 83.10 against the greenback from yesterday's close of 82.80. The rupee may locate support around the 83.4 level.



