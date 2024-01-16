Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 15-January-2024
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
457.23p
INCLUDING current year revenue
462.44p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 15-January-2024
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
327.78p
INCLUDING current year revenue
333.80p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 15-January-2024
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
295.00p
INCLUDING current year revenue
295.00p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 15-January-2024
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
190.11p
INCLUDING current year revenue
190.83p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 15-January-2024
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
108.20p
INCLUDING current year revenue
112.17p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 15-January-2024
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
150.86p
INCLUDING current year revenue
153.31p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596