Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Übernahme rückt immer näher…Koreas Batterie-Gigant investiert fett in Canada Nickel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.01.2024 | 12:42
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 15-January-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

457.23p

INCLUDING current year revenue

462.44p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 15-January-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

327.78p

INCLUDING current year revenue

333.80p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 15-January-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

295.00p

INCLUDING current year revenue

295.00p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 15-January-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

190.11p

INCLUDING current year revenue

190.83p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 15-January-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

108.20p

INCLUDING current year revenue

112.17p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 15-January-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

150.86p

INCLUDING current year revenue

153.31p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.