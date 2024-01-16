

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.38 billion, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $2.11 billion, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $12.90 billion from $12.75 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.38 Bln. vs. $2.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.85 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.92 -Revenue (Q4): $12.90 Bln vs. $12.75 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken