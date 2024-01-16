Vizzia Technologies Achieves Remarkable 112% Healthcare RTLS Growth in 2023

Continued Industry Leadership of Real-Time Data Analytics for Major U.S. Hospitals

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Vizzia Technologies, a leading software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare organizations, delivered a record 112% revenue growth, major new customers, and industry accolades throughout 2023.





Vizzia Logo





The increasing market interest in advanced RTLS solutions that deliver meaningful results for clinicians and executives has fueled the robust demand for Vizzia's proven Asset Management and analytics services.

Andrew L. Halasz, Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are proud to support several of the largest hospitals and health systems in America. Our team has done an excellent job collaborating with health professionals to provide visibility to key processes that reduce costs, streamline operations, and improve patient care."

Vizzia Technologies 2023 Highlights:

Major New Hospital Contract . A nationally recognized health network selected Vizzia to deliver its Asset Management and Hand-Hygiene solutions across all its acute care hospitals serving 5M patients annually.

. A nationally recognized health network selected Vizzia to deliver its Asset Management and Hand-Hygiene solutions across all its acute care hospitals serving 5M patients annually. Industry Recognition . Frost & Sullivan awarded Vizzia RTLS 'Company of the Year,' while The Healthcare Technology Report named Vizzia a 'Top 100' (3rd year in a row), and a 'Power 500' health-tech company.

. Frost & Sullivan awarded Vizzia RTLS 'Company of the Year,' while The Healthcare Technology Report named Vizzia a 'Top 100' (3rd year in a row), and a 'Power 500' health-tech company. Successful Go-Live . Grady Hospital, one of the largest safety net health systems in the U.S., implemented Vizzia's Asset Management solution in its new $237M outpatient facility.

. Grady Hospital, one of the largest safety net health systems in the U.S., implemented Vizzia's Asset Management solution in its new $237M outpatient facility. Machine Learning Success . ML pilot achieved a 52% improvement in Asset Management optimization at a state-of-the-art, 500-bed acute care hospital in California.

. ML pilot achieved a 52% improvement in Asset Management optimization at a state-of-the-art, 500-bed acute care hospital in California. Data Security Milestone. Vizzia is the first RTLS solution provider to achieve the trusted audit standard for the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type II security certification.

As highlighted in a recent HIMSS article, more than 85% of health systems are increasing their 2024 spending on digital health and information technology projects. Top investment priorities include advanced analytics, AI, and Machine Learning.

Meet Vizzia executives and partners at the HIMSS24 global health conference in Orlando, Florida (March 11-15, 2024). Please contact us to schedule a meeting: info@vizziatech.com.

About Vizzia Technologies

Vizzia Technologies delivers real-time location systems (RTLS) and advanced process improvement solutions for healthcare organizations. Its innovative InVIEW? software platform provides real-time, actionable data and process visibility, empowering hospitals to enhance efficiencies and patient care. Visit the Website and follow on LinkedIn for more information.

Contact Information

Jim Forbes

Chief Strategy Officer

jim.forbes@vizziatech.com

+1-855-849-9421

Related Files

Vizzia Fact Sheet (Nov 2023).pdf

SOURCE: Vizzia Technologies

View the original press release on newswire.com.