

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Tuesday.



Asian shares finished down, while European shares are trading lower.



Gold prices were subdued in Asian trade, while oil futures were trending up because of the tensions off the coast of Yemen.



As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were down 100.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 17.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 71.25 points.



Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is down 185.74 points or 0.5 percent at 37,525.28, the Nasdaq is up 13.17 points or 0.1 percent at 14,983.35 and the S&P 500 is up 0.26 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 4,780.50.



On the economic front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for January will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a minus 4.7, while it was minus 14.5 in the prior month.



The six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



The Four-month Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.



Fed Governor Christopher Waller is to speak on the economic outlook before the Brookings Institution at 11.00 am ET.



Asian stocks declined on Tuesday. Chinese shares eked out modest gains. Shanghai Composite index rose 0.27 percent to 2,893.99 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 2.16 percent to 15,865.92.



Japanese markets fell notably. The Nikkei average dropped 0.79 percent to 35,619.18. The broader Topix index fell 0.82 percent to 2,503.



Australian stocks closed at one-month lows. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.09 percent to 7,414.80. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 1.07 percent lower at 7,647.10.



European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 71.76 points or 0.43 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 71.06 points or 0.43 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 62.59 points or 0.21 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 10.55 points or 0.09 percent . Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.35 percent.



