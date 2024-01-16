American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies Engages Law Firm Alexander & Partner for Formation of ReElement Ghana

Law firm Alexander & Partner Rechtsanwälte mbB has strong representation in key markets for ReElement including Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal and Germany

ReElement Technologies Ghana LLC will initially be wholly owned by ReElement Technologies Africa Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of ReElement Technologies Corporation

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary, ReElement Technologies LLC ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, today announced it has engaged law firm Alexander & Partner Rechtsanwälte mbB for the formation of ReElement Technologies Ghana LLC ("ReElement Ghana") under Ghanaian law along with future work in other key ex-US markets under development by ReElement Technologies.

Shane Tragethon, Vice President of International Strategy of ReElement Technologies commented, "We are excited to work with the preeminent team of Alexander & Partner on the formation of our Ghanaian. Forming ReElement Ghana LLC will enable us to incentivize our local workforce, while also move expeditiously on getting our training facility operating in country this year while also beginning the engineering on our full-scale lithium refining facility. We are also excited about working with Alexnader & Partner as we progress our expansion in Nigeria, Senegal and Germany, key territories where we can leverage our priority technology."

Oliver Alexander, Founding Partner of Alexander & Partner stated, "We are very excited to work with ReElement during their meaningful expansion into international markets. Our firm is perfectly positioned to cover the relevant geographical markets for ReElement's critical and rare earth mineral business in Africa for mining relationships and refining locations, Europe for offtake partnerships and the Middle East for financing. They are shifting the narrative on doing business in the rare earth and critical mineral space by eliminating the bottleneck of refining such elements in country, not only reducing the carbon footprint but also creating an alignment of interests with the local nations in which they partner with to create jobs and economic expansion. We have enjoyed our work so far with their team and look forward to the many exciting years we have ahead."

Alexander & Partner's initial work is focused on the formation of the ReElement Ghana subsidiary and advising the Company on local regulations and local laws. The parties are also in the initial phase of development in Germany, Senegal and Nigeria as ReElement continues its expansion of local training and full scale critical mineral refining facilities. The development work will focus on subsidiary establishment, local law and regulation advisement as well as setting up local incentive packages for its local workforce and local teams.

ReElement Technologies is committed to leading the domestic supply chain for rare earth and battery elements in the electrified economy. The Company has proven that its patented chromatographic separation and purification is a low cost, scalable, flexible and environmentally safe replacement to the existing environmentally and socially toxic alternatives used around the globe for rare earth and critical element separation and purification. As the Company executes and scales the production at its facilities, it will significantly reduce the United States' dependency on foreign nations for the supply of these critical raw materials while also creating a true circular life-cycle solution.

About ReElement Technologies LLC

ReElement Technologies LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Alexander & Partner Rechtsanwälte mbB

Alexander & Partner Rechtsanwälte mbB is a boutique law firm of several certified lawyers for International Business Law specialized in advising clients on their business activities in Europe, the Near and Middle East, North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. Alexander & Partner has its own dedicated team of African lawyers certified to practice law in Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal. . With its head office in Berlin (Germany) and its representations in Paris (France), Doha (Qatar), Ras Al-Khaimah (UAE), Muscat (Oman) and Accra (Ghana), intensive relations to the Maghreb region (Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco) as well as a strong and integrated network of best friends firms throughout the MENA-Region and Sub-Saharan Africa, the firm is truly committed to serving as a bridge between cultures and supporting its clients in understanding the business culture in Europe, the MENA-Region and Sub-Saharan Africa. For more information visit www.alexander-partner.com or connect with the Company on LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

