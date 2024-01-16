Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2024) - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (OTCQB: WDGRF) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Mr. Steve Vanry, CFA, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Vanry has 25 years of professional experience in senior management positions with public and private companies, providing expertise in capital markets, strategic planning, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory compliance, accounting and financial reporting. His breadth of experience spans various industries, including mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, high-technology and manufacturing. Mr. Vanry regularly consults for other listed companies in the role of Director and/or as a senior executive. Mr. Vanry holds the right to use the Chartered Finance Analyst (CFA) and Canadian Investment Manager (CIM) designations and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Vancouver Society of Financial Analysts.

Mr. Vanry succeeds Ms. Lesia Burianyk as Chief Financial Officer, following her resignation from the roles effective January 15, 2024. Wedgemount wishes to thank Ms. Burianyk for her time with the Company and wishes her luck in her future endeavors.

In connection with Mr. Vanry's appointment, the Board has approved a grant of incentive stock options (each, an "Option") to acquire up to 300,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share"). The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring on January 16, 2029, at a price of $0.08 per Option. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the Options, will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on May 17, 2024, unless waived by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior oil & gas company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of natural resource projects in the southern USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

WEDGEMOUNT RESOURCES CORP.

Mark Vanry, President and CEO

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Telephone: (604) 343-4743

info@wedgemountresources.com

www.wedgemountresources.com

