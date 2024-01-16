

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) announced that Synopsys will acquire Ansys in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $35 billion.



According to the agreement, Ansys shareholders will receive $197.00 in cash and 0.3450 shares of Synopsys common stock for each Ansys share, based on the closing price of Synopsys common stock on December 21, 2023.



After the completion of this transaction, Ansys shareholders are expected to own roughly 16.5% of the combined company on a pro forma basis.



According to Ajei Gopal, President and CEO of Ansys, the combination of Synopsys and Ansys will amplify their joint efforts to drive new levels of customer innovation.



The combination of Synopsys' semiconductor electronic design automation (EDA) with Ansys' simulation and analysis portfolio is expected to create a leader in silicon-to-systems design solutions.



The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of 2025.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken