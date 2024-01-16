Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.01.2024
Übernahme rückt immer näher…Koreas Batterie-Gigant investiert fett in Canada Nickel!
GlobeNewswire
16.01.2024 | 14:46
Admission procedure for bonds of iCotton, SIA initiated

Nasdaq Riga on January 16, 2024 received application from iCotton, SIA
requesting admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Riga First North Bond List: 

  ISIN   Nominal value  Issue amount  Currency Maturity date
LV0000802783  1 000 EUR  20 000 000 EUR   EUR   30.06.2027 



Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made
public immediately after it has been made. 

Attached: iCotton, SIA Company Description and Terms of the Issue.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire
