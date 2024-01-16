Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual January Micro-Cap Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day January Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, January 17-18, 2024. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Presentation Schedule

*All Times EST Wednesday, January 17, 2024 (Day 1) 8:30-9:00 Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Marti Tecnologies, Inc. (MRT) Alico Inc. (ALCO) 9:15-9:45 ***** Inspire Veterinary Partners (IVP) Onfolio Holdings, Inc (ONFO) 10:00-10:30 ***** Synlogic, Inc (SYBX) Teton Advisors, Inc. (TETAA) 10:45-11:15 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Tecogen (TGEN) Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) 11:30-12:00 AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) ***** Caliber Companies (CWD) 12:15-12:45 FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) AYRO, Inc. (AYRO) 1:00-1:30 ***** GAIA, Inc. (GAIA) Pineapple Financial Inc. (PAPL) 1:45-2:15 Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Canoo (GOEV) Reed's, Inc. (REED) 2:30-3:00 Richardson Electronics (RELL) ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (SPGC) 3:15-3:45 Daktronics Inc (DAKT) Forum Energy Technologies (FET) ***** 4:00-4:30 Heliogen (HLGN) Sonendo (SONX) ***** 1x1s Only (17th) Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) ***** ***** ***** ***** *****

*All Times EST Thursday, January 18, 2024 (Day 2) 9:15-9:45 ***** Vislink Technologies (VISL) ***** 10:00-10:30 Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) ***** 10:45-11:15 LightPath Technologies (LPTH) ***** Mistras Group (MG) 11:30-12:00 Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) ReconAfrica [Reconnaissance Energy Africa](RECO) LuxUrban Hotels, Inc. (LUXH) 12:15-12:45 Lake Resources (LKE) ***** Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) 1:00-1:30 NN Inc. (NNBR) ***** Bitcoin Depot (BTM) 1:45-2:15 LGL Group Inc (LGL) ***** Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) 1x1s Only (18th) Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Civeo Corporation (CVEO) Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) ***** ***** *****

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti had as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities of which greater than 50 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Event's benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with 1,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

SOURCE: Sidoti Events, LLC and Sidoti & Company, LLC

