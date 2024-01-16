ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Entertainment Announces Crypto Business with Metapro

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company"), a gaming company that provides a range of services to leading video game developers and publishers, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Metapro, a blockchain company. The partnership signifies a strengthened plan by ESE to provide its technology services to blockchain and crypto companies.

Metapro has released its cryptocurrency wallet - an all-in-one solution for gamers, developers, and creators, who want to manage their cryptocurrency across multiple blockchains. The mobile application serves as a non-custodial wallet for cryptocurrency (such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and more), tokens, and metaverse assets.

ESE and Metapro are excited to build upon this momentum. Plans are underway to introduce more innovative gaming activations to acquire users, expanding reach into new regions, including potentially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and UAE, both rapidly growing markets in the gaming industry. This expansion aligns with ESE's vision to increase business and bring together diverse audiences from around the world.

Michal Bartczak, CEO of Metapro, shares his enthusiasm: "2023 was a landmark year, and our work with ESE was pivotal in reaching these milestones. As we step into 2024, the crypto market has been growing fast and our focus is on developing and deploying new technologies. ESE has become a strategic partner with Metapro and we are excited to work together to enter new markets and execute on existing contracts and business globally."

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE added, "We have been working diligently with Metapro over the last 12 months, and the timing is now right to execute on our expanded business partnership. 2024 has seen strong growth in the crypto market, specifically in the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and now with large institutions launching ETFs like BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ($IBIT), which signals a large opportunity for our business. This strategic expansion is anticipated to enable us to serve an even broader array of clients, offering them innovative gaming experiences. ESE is committed to keeping the market informed about new developments in our partnership, underscoring our dedication to continual growth and innovation."

ESE Entertainment Inc.

Konrad Wasiela

Chief Executive Officer and Director

+1 (437) 826-4012

About Metapro

Metapro is an all-in-one solution for gamers, developers, and creators, who wish to get into the NFT space, metaverse, gaming and esport using an opensource protocol based on Web3 decentralized database nodes secured by smart contracts. Our mobile app serves as a non-custodial wallet for tokens, gaming NFTs, and metaverse assets. Explore the dynamic marketplace, enabling seamless integration of 3D objects with NFT tokens. It serves as a one stop platform for presenting gaming and metaverse projects, equipped with a state-of-the-art web interface. | https://metapro.one/

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Metapro and W3GA. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

investors@esegaming.com

SOURCE: ESE Entertainment Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com