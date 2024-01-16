

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis N.V. (STLA) announced on Tuesday that it will launch two models of Ram ProMaster electric van.



Ram is Stellantis' portfolio of brands offered.



Ram ProMaster EV delivery model will be available for order now and Ram ProMaster EV non-delivery/cargo model will be available later.



The new vehicles will have a standard 110-kilowatt-hour battery pack with a targeted range of up to 162 miles in city driving. Both will be capable of Level 3 DC fast charging at 50 kilowatts, 85kW, 125 kW, 150 kW.



The Ram ProMaster EV cargo model will be available in a 12-foot cargo length and an extended 13-foot cargo length, both with 159-inch wheelbases.



