Pace® Analytical: Pace Life Sciences Appoints Dawn Von Rohr as Division President

Von Rohr Brings Over 25 Years of Experience to Company

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Pace®?Life Sciences, a full-service contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and a Division of Pace®, a Science and Technology Company, announced today that Dawn Von Rohr has been named Division President. Von Rohr will be responsible for driving growth and continued innovations within the Pace® Life Sciences division and will report to Eric Roman, President and Chief Executive Officer.









Von Rohr is an experienced leader with over 25 years of expertise in global CDMO strategic growth initiatives and operational improvements, specifically within the pharmaceutical industry. Before joining Pace®, she served as Senior Vice President of Strategy at Curia, formerly AMRI, where she led strategic growth and commercial excellence initiatives and supported M&A strategy and integration. Her strong background in drug substance development to commercialization and Research and Development activities was gained earlier in her career when she served at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

"Dawn Von Rohr's commitment to excellence, strategic thinking, and a passion for fostering collaboration will be a great asset to our leadership team," states Eric Roman, President and CEO of Pace®. "Under her leadership, I am confident that the Life Sciences division will continue its high growth and be a key accelerator for our customers' critical development and commercial activities."

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.?

ABOUT PACE® LIFE SCIENCES?

Pace® Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts and our investment in state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization. We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business. More at pacelifesciences.com.

ABOUT PACE®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace® people are committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more in our Analytical Services Laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science and data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at pacelabs.com.

SOURCE: Pace Life Sciences

View the original press release on newswire.com.