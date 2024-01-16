Nueva Network Renews 'Los Jefes' Nationally Syndicated Sports Show Starring Alvaro Morales

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Nueva Network, a leading Spanish Language media company, 100% Minority Owned and Operated, announced today it has renewed its affiliation and sales agreement with ESPN's sports commentator Alvaro Morales and his radio show "Los Jefes."

Nueva Network

Born in Guatemala, Morales is a two-time Sports Emmy® winner who has become a staple in the sports commentary arena. Since joining the ESPN family almost 20 years ago, his unique voice has become unmatched. Over his sports career, he has been host to a number of ESPN's sports programs both on TV and radio including Fútbol Picante, ESPN AM, Fútbol Picante, and Calla y Escucha.

The nationally syndicated radio show "Los Jefes" is a sports-focused radio program that touches on the most relevant and up-to-date scores and sports news on football, boxing, baseball, basketball and the world of soccer. Its on-air team is composed of sports analysts and journalists, starring Alvaro Morales, Juan Carlos Gabriel de Anda, Héctor Huerta, and Dionisio Estrada. The show covers a number of trending topics, from the latest updates on NFL playoffs to what players got traded to another baseball team, and Los Jefes always have their own take and opinions on the matter. With all the members having strong-willed personalities, it is no surprise the conversations at times can get heated and passionate, making the show hard to miss.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Alvaro Morales and continue to bring our listeners this one-of-a-kind sports show," says José Villafane, CEO/CRO of Nueva Network. "The U.S. Hispanic audio listeners are among the largest demographics that consume sports on radio weekly and we want to make sure that we bring them the premium content they seek."

"Los Jefes" airs Monday through Friday from 3-7 p.m. across the Nueva Network on-air radio stations.

About Nueva Network:

Nueva Network is a 100% Minority Owned Audio Media Company representing a network of 350 radio stations in the top 150 DMA with 85% coverage of the U.S. Hispanic Market. Nueva Network was created with the mission to service Brands and Agencies First. NN's business model is unique in that it allows advertisers a cost-efficient entry into Network Audio and serves as a partner that provides a bonus incentive to support the brand's corporate "Social Initiatives." NN provides agencies and clients services such as spot production and branded content, in addition to social media extensions, live reads and endorsements, for national and regional media placement.

Contact for Sales and Affiliations: jose@nuevanetwork.com

Contact Information

José M. Villafañe

CEO / CRO Nueva Network

jose@nuevanetwork.com

SOURCE: Nueva Network

View the original press release on newswire.com.